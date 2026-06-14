IMD issues heavy rain alert for these states; heatwave to persist in this state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall activity across eastern, northeastern and southern parts of the country over the coming week, while temperatures are expected to rise gradually over northwest and central India. The latest bulletin also warns of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states and heatwave conditions in parts of Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Heavy rainfall alerts: Key dates to watch

According to the IMD, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 14 and June 19, with another spell of heavy rain expected on June 20. Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha are under a heavy rainfall watch for June 14, while Bihar could witness heavy showers on June 16.

In the Northeast, rainfall activity is expected to remain active throughout the week:

Arunachal Pradesh: Heavy rain on June 15-16 and June 19-20; very heavy rain on June 17-18.

Heavy rain on June 15-16 and June 19-20; very heavy rain on June 17-18. Assam and Meghalaya: Heavy rain during June 14-16 and on June 20; very heavy rainfall likely between June 17 and June 19.

Heavy rain during June 14-16 and on June 20; very heavy rainfall likely between June 17 and June 19. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura: Heavy rainfall forecast for June 14-15.

South India braces for active monsoon spell

Advertisement

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Kerala and Mahe and Coastal Karnataka from June 14 to June 20. Heavy rainfall is likely over:

Kerala and Mahe: June 14

June 14 Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal: June 16-17

June 16-17 South Interior Karnataka: June 16-18

June 16-18 Coastal and North Interior Karnataka: June 17-18

June 17-18 Telangana: June 18-20

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are also expected across several southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next few days.

Northwest India to warm up after wet spell

While a western disturbance has triggered a wet spell over parts of northwest India, the IMD expects maximum temperatures to rise gradually by 4-6 degrees Celsius over the region till June 18, after which no significant change is anticipated. Central India is also likely to see a gradual increase in daytime temperatures until June 16.

Advertisement

The weather office has also forecast heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Marathwada from June 14 to June 17 and over Vidarbha from June 14 to June 16. Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during June 14-17, with warm night conditions likely over Konkan and Goa between June 14 and June 16.

The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into several parts of the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea between June 14 and June 19 due to adverse weather conditions. The warning covers the Gulf of Mannar, the south Bay of Bengal, areas adjoining the Odisha coast, parts of the Andaman Sea and sections of the Arabian Sea.