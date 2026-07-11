New Namo Bharat corridor to cut Ghaziabad-airport travel time to 50 minutes; Can this spark a real estate boom? 

The National Capital Region's transport network is set for another major upgrade with a proposed Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridor connecting Ghaziabad to the upcoming Noida International Airport. Besides reducing travel time to just 50 minutes, industry experts believe the project could significantly boost Ghaziabad's residential and commercial real estate markets.

Advertisement

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is currently preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed rapid rail corridor, which is estimated to cost around ₹20,640 crore. According to PTI, the project will be the fourth Namo Bharat corridor in the NCR and is expected to strengthen regional connectivity while opening up new growth opportunities.

The proposed 72-km corridor will feature around 12 stations, connecting Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Designed for a maximum operational speed of 180 kmph, the corridor is expected to drastically reduce travel time compared to road transport. It will also integrate with the Delhi Metro, Noida Metro and existing Namo Bharat corridors, allowing commuters to switch seamlessly between different public transport systems.

Advertisement

MUST READ: NCR real estate market underperforms; sales decline 7% in first half of 2026

Real estate boom

Property developers believe the proposed corridor could become a major catalyst for Ghaziabad's real estate market.

According to Varun Garg, Director, Karyan Group, the project is much more than a transport initiative.

"This corridor is not merely a transportation project; it has the potential to become a major growth engine for Ghaziabad's real estate market. Improved connectivity is expected to significantly benefit both the residential and commercial real estate segments," he said.

MUST READ: Can landlords charge higher rent if tenants overstay? Delhi HC answers

Garg noted that previous infrastructure projects, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the operational Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, have already contributed to rising housing demand and property values in several parts of Ghaziabad.

Advertisement

He believes the proposed Ghaziabad-Jewar corridor could further accelerate this trend.

Why connectivity matters

Infrastructure projects have increasingly become one of the biggest drivers of property prices across Delhi-NCR. Better transport links reduce travel time, improve access to employment hubs and make peripheral locations more attractive for homebuyers.

MUST READ: Buying a home? NCR sales fall 6% despite surge in luxury homes; Bengaluru sees 1% growth

Ghaziabad has already emerged as one of NCR's preferred housing destinations because of relatively affordable property prices compared with Delhi, Gurugram and central Noida. Improved expressways, metro connectivity and rapid rail projects have further enhanced its appeal among working professionals.

The proposed corridor is expected to strengthen this advantage by providing direct connectivity to the region's second international airport.

MUST READ: Luxury vs affordable homes: How India's housing market is becoming increasingly polarised

Commercial demand

Industry experts say the benefits may not be limited to residential housing.

Faster connectivity to Noida International Airport could encourage greater investment in IT parks, office spaces, logistics hubs, warehousing and retail developments across Ghaziabad.

MUST READ: Bengaluru emerges as India's strongest housing market in Q2; Mumbai dominates sales, NCR leads price growth

Advertisement

Businesses that depend on efficient transportation and airport access could increasingly view Ghaziabad as an attractive location for expansion.

Improved connectivity between Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida is also expected to support new mixed-use developments and increase demand for commercial real estate.

Project still in DPR stage

The proposed Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat corridor is currently in the DPR stage, alongside the planned Noida-Faridabad-Gurugram corridor.

Once implemented, both projects are expected to significantly strengthen NCR's regional transport network by improving mobility, supporting economic activity and encouraging real estate development across multiple micro-markets.

For homebuyers, investors and businesses alike, the proposed corridor could make Ghaziabad an even stronger contender in the rapidly evolving NCR real estate landscape.

MUST READ: From newlyweds to King Khan: SRK reclaims Delhi home that marked beginning of his fairytale romance