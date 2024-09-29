IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for UP, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and 5 other states. Check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning of widespread rainfall across east Uttar Pradesh over the next six days. The weather department also predicted of light to moderate rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan over the next two days. Uttarakhand is also likely to see isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall this week, IMD said.

Related Articles

As per the forecast, central India may receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in the coming week, while the northeastern region is likely to see scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next five days.

The weather department said the Konkan region, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to see moderate rainfall over the next two days and thereafter isolated to scattered rainfall. However, dry conditions are predicted for Saurashtra and Kutch from October 2.

The Met department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Kota, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions today. Rainfall across most areas of the Rajasthan will begin to diminish from September 30 following the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon.

In south India, a yellow rain alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu over the next two days. Puducherry, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka is likely to see heavy rainfall on September 29. Heavy rainfall prediction has also been issued for Puducherry, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 30.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government issued a flood alert for northern and central regions particularly along the swollen Kosi, Gandak and Ganga rivers after water was released from the Valmikinagar and Birpur barrages on September 28.

Several districts of the state are already on alert as the IMD issued heavy rainfall prediction and warned of potential flash floods. As many as 13.5 lakh people in 13 districts are severely affected by the flood water. Rivers have been overflowing in north and central Bihar following heavy showers in the catchment area over the last three days.