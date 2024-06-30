IMD issues ‘orange alert' for heavy rain in Delhi-NCR for next 3 days, warning issued for these states also

Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy rain on June 30, which may continue over the next three days according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The agency has issued an ‘orange alert’ the possibility of moderate to heavy downpours from June 30 to July 2.

The region will see moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds between 30 to 40 kmph. The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

From July 3 to 5, the weather agency predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

In the coming week, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to hover between 37 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather body said in its daily bulletin.

On Saturday, rain lashed several parts of the national capital, including Rohini, Burari and central Delhi. The city’s primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded 8.9 mm of rainfall and Lodhi Road 12.6 mm between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

Typically, Delhi receives around 650 mm of rainfall in monsoon season. On JUne 28, the first day of heavy rain this season, the capital received approximately one-third of its total Monsoon rainfall.

Six rain-related deaths were reported on Saturday, raising the toll to 11 in the first two days since the Monsoon arrived, as per a PTI report.

Officials said that steps have been taken to prevent waterlogging in the upcoming days, when heavy rains are predicted. Monsoon arrived in Delhi on Friday, and the city received 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day — the highest for the month of June in 88 years.

Rest of India

Apart from Delhi, several states in northern India are also expected to witness rainfall as the Southwest Monsoon progresses in the region.

According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan from June 30 to July 3.

The monsoon further advanced into the remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh and some areas of west Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, it said.

Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of west Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and the remaining areas of west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu over the next two to three days, it added.

In central India, conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into the remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and some more parts of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan-Goa, Kerala, southern Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

In Northeastern India, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the coming three days.