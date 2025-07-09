IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi. Temperatures likely to drop on Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting light to moderate rain in the early hours of Wednesday. This alert highlights the likelihood of showers that may affect the morning commute and daily activities in the city.

According to the IMD, "A drop in temperature is likely on Wednesday, with the maximum expected to hover between 33-35°C and the minimum between 24-26°C." The anticipated rainfall and temperature drop signify a notable shift from the city's typical weather patterns this week.

Despite the alert, only the Mungeshpur area saw measurable rainfall on Tuesday, recording 2mm of rain. The rest of Delhi experienced no significant precipitation, reflecting the scattered nature of the expected showers.

The monsoon, which arrived in Delhi on June 29, has been less intense than usual, with rainfall significantly below the average for this time of year. So far, Delhi has recorded 18.2mm of rain for July, compared to a normal of 41.7mm by this date and an overall monthly average of 209.7mm.

"The city is likely to witness showers in the early hours of Wednesday," the IMD stated, emphasising the timing of the rain. An official elaborated, "We have mostly been seeing overnight activity. There are chances of some rain in the early hours of Wednesday and similar spells may occur towards Wednesday night."

While the yellow alert is set for Wednesday, the IMD has noted that "though no colour-coded alerts are in place from Thursday onwards, very light scattered showers are expected in the city till Sunday." This ongoing pattern of scattered rainfall could provide some relief from the current heat.

The air quality in Delhi has remained satisfactory for the past 13 days, with the air quality index (AQI) reading 98. This is a marginal increase from Monday's AQI of 85, indicating relatively stable air quality conditions amidst the weather changes.

Residents are advised to stay informed about the weather forecasts and plan their activities accordingly, as the rain could lead to disruptions in daily routines, especially during the morning hours.