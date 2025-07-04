Delhi weather: IMD predicts light rain till July 7; rainfall across the country till July 10

Delhi is set to experience a mix of weather conditions over the next few days, with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms predictions. The maximum temperatures in the city are projected to range from 36 to 38°C today, with conditions remaining partly cloudy.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Saturday, Delhi's weather will remain partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures between 35 to 37°C and minimum from 26 to 28°C. The outlook for Sunday suggests generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop slightly, with highs predicted between 33 to 35°C.

Next week will continue with cloudy skies and rainfall, with maximum temperatures expected to settle between 32 to 34°C, and lows ranging from 24 to 26°C.

Residents are advised to prepare for potential travel disruptions and to stay informed on any weather alerts issued by local authorities. Overall, Delhi is bracing for a wet spell with changing temperatures and wind patterns, offering a respite from the typical summer heat.

MONSOON IN INDIA

IMD has predicted significant rainfall across various parts of the country from July 4 to 10, 2025. Notable areas include East Madhya Pradesh, which is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall, with predictions exceeding 21 cm on July 4.

Northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya are likely to experience very heavy rainfall on July 4 and 6. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated throughout the week across other parts of Northeast India, potentially causing localized flooding.

In South Peninsular India, areas including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka are predicted to have isolated heavy showers. Coastal and South Interior Karnataka may witness very heavy rainfall from July 4 to 6, accompanied by strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

The northwest regions will not be spared, with Himachal Pradesh set to receive extremely heavy rainfall on July 6. Other regions such as Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh should also prepare for significant downpours during this period, which could lead to disruptions in daily life.

Central India, particularly regions like Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, will likely see heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. These conditions are expected to persist throughout the week, with varying intensities, affecting transportation and agriculture.

West India will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, especially in the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 6 and 7. The region of Konkan & Goa is also under the forecast for substantial rainfall over the coming days, which may impact tourism and local activities.