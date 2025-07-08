Weather Update: IMD predicts more rain in Maharashtra, Odisha; sounds 'orange alert' for 7 other states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for several states including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana. These states may experience heavy rainfall on July 8.

Delhi-NCR is under a yellow alert today with light to moderate rainfall expected. The IMD has also issued very heavy rainfall warnings for Madhya Pradesh until July 10, Odisha and Chhattisgarh on July 8, and Vidarbha on July 8 and 9. Similar warnings apply to Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan until July 10, and Punjab and Haryana on July 8.

Goa and the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are expected to see very heavy rainfall over the next 6-7 days. Gujarat has warnings till July 9, Marathwada on July 8 and 9, and Saurashtra and Kutch on July 12 and 13. Telangana will also experience very heavy rainfall until July 9.

Hot and humid weather conditions will continue in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until July 9. The IMD has advised total suspension of fishing operations in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Goa and Karnataka, warning fishermen against venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Kolkata woke up to heavy rains on Monday morning under a yellow alert. Skymet has forecast light to moderate rain in several districts of West Bengal, including Bankura, Bardhaman, Birbhum, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Puruliya and South 24 Parganas.

In Delhi, the IMD reported generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The rains have brought relief from the heat, with minimum temperatures expected to be 1 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal and maximum temperatures 2 to 4 degrees below normal.

Waterlogging was reported at several places in the national capital, including the Mehrauli-Badarpur road, following continuous rain. Delhi recorded its longest spell of 'satisfactory' air quality this year with the Air Quality Index remaining below 100 for 12 consecutive days, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on July 7 caused significant damage. A bridge at Ojri on the national highway leading to Yamunotri was washed away, disrupting road connectivity to the area, ANI reported.