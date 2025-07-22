IMD orange alert for July 22: Delhi, Telangana, Maharashtra, 10+ states brace for heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for July 22 across parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, and Telangana, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
In Delhi, the weather is expected to remain unsettled, with generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rain. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely. The capital’s maximum temperature will hover between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum is expected to be 24–26°C, slightly below normal for the season.
Delhi-specific forecast:
July 22: Cloudy sky, light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning. Max 31–33°C, min 24–26°C
July 23: Cloudy, very light to light rain. Max 31–33°C, min 23–25°C
July 24: Partly cloudy, very light rain. Max 34–36°C (slightly above normal), min 24–26°C=
Warnings by region on July 22:
Jammu and Kashmir: Poonch, Mirpur, Reasi, Jammu, Kathua, Kangra, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Chamba, Samba, Rajouri
Uttarakhand: Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag
Maharashtra: Raigad, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri
Goa: North Goa and South Goa
Telangana: Kamareddy, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Bhadadri-Kothagudem, among others
Broader forecast trends:
Northwest India: Very heavy rain over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 22; persistent heavy rain over Haryana, Punjab, western UP, and East Rajasthan until July 27
West India: Intense rainfall over Konkan, Goa, and the Ghat areas of Maharashtra through the week
South India: Heavy rain in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka till July 27
Central & East India: Widespread rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha over the next 5–6 days
Northeast India: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura are expected to see continued heavy rainfall.