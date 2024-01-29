IMD predicts light rainfall over Delhi on Jan 31; minimum temperatures likely to rise in northwest India 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted a wet spell over the western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains till February 4. The weather forecasting agency, in its daily bulletin, said three western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India during the next week. Under the influence of these weather systems, the department said, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the next 7 days, February 4.

Isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall are also likely over Kashmir on January 30 and 31; over Himachal Pradesh on 31st January and 1st February, Uttarakhand on 31st January, and Arunachal Pradesh on 2nd February. Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh may also witness light and moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.



IMD scientist Soma Sen said the department is expecting very light rainfall or very light thundershower activity to happen on January 31 in Delhi. "In the plains, what will happen is that, due to the approach of these active western disturbances, we expect the fog conditions to reduce significantly," she said, adding that the temperatures, especially minimum temperatures, will start to rise due to the approach of the western disturbances.

"For Delhi, for example, this morning 6.8 was the minimum. So that is likely to shift upwards. For the entire northwest India, we're expecting a two to four-degree rise during the next three to four days, and maximum temperatures are likely to fall slightly because cloudy conditions will happen and it is likely to fall slightly. So, overall, a bit eventful week during the next coming days," she said.

The IMD has also predicted dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next 24 hours. "Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning hours over some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar of 30th January; in isolated pockets for subsequent 2-3 days," the department said.

Some parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are also likely to witness dense to very dense fog conditions on Tuesday (January 30).

