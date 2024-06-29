IMD predicts ‘very heavy rainfall’ for Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand till July 1, flash flood alerts issued for Northeast India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi will receive 'very heavy rainfall' till July 1. The national capital woke up to light rain on June 29, a day after it received the highest rainfall in a single day in June in 88 years, grinding normal life to a halt.

Several parts of the city continue to be waterlogged and many areas experienced prolonged power cuts as Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall in 24 hours on Friday.

“Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience very heavy rainfall on the June 29 and June 30, while Punjab can expect heavy rainfall on the June 30 and July 1. Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are expected to receive heavy rainfall from June 29 to July 1,” IMD said in its forecast.

“Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness isolated very heavy rainfall till June 30. East Rajasthan is forecasted to experience this weather pattern from the June 29 to July 2, while Madhya Pradesh is expected to see heavy rainfall on June 29,” it said.

Additionally, Odisha is anticipated to receive heavy rainfall till June 30.

Southern India forecast

According to IMD’s forecast, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State, and Madhya Maharashtra can expect widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the next five days.

Similarly, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and North & South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience scattered light to moderate rainfall.

Chhattisgarh is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on June 29 and June 30, Gujarat may see isolated heavy rainfall on June 29, June 30 and June 2.

Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra are expected to receive isolated very heavy rainfall over the next five days, with Gujarat Region likely to experience this on July 1.

Rain situation in Northeast India

The IMD said that the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall on June 29.

Arunachal Pradesh can anticipate similar weather conditions on the same day, while Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will likely experience these conditions over the next five days.

Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 30 and over Arunachal Pradesh from June 30 till July 2.

The IMD has also warned of high flash flood risk over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and NMMT subdivisions in the next 24 hours.

The weather department said that surface runoff and inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas with expected rainfall in the next 24 hours.