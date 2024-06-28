Delhi airport T1 fiasco: Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu announces action plan to ensure customer safety amid terminal closure

In response to the temporary closure of Terminal 1 (T1) of the Delhi airport, the Minister for Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, convened a high-level review meeting today. The meeting, attended by key officials including the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Director General of Civil Aviation, the Chairman of the Airports Authority of India, the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and Joint Secretaries of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, resulted in significant decisions to enhance passenger safety and convenience.

As part of the move, the Ministry of Civil Aviation will establish a 24/7 War Room to oversee operations at Terminals 2 (T2) and 3 (T3). This War Room aims to ensure the prompt refund of cancelled flights or the provision of alternative travel routes, with all refunds processed within a stipulated time of seven days. The War Room will provide immediate assistance through dedicated contact numbers for passengers, the government said.

The minister emphasized that passenger comfort is the top priority and that the ministry is committed to implementing measures to mitigate the increased stress on T2 and T3 due to T1's temporary closure.

In the wee hours of Friday morning, tragedy struck at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Amid heavy rainfall, a section of the roof in the departure area of Terminal 1 collapsed at around 5 a.m., resulting in the death of at least one person and injuries to six others.

The incident had prompted swift action from the government. Civil Aviation Minister Naidu had announced an immediate investigation into the collapse, emphasizing that a thorough inspection of the airport’s structure will be conducted. The minister also declared financial assistance for the victims, with Rs 20 lakh to be given to the family of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh for each injured person. Terminal 1 has been temporarily closed as authorities work to secure the area and assess the damage.

In the wake of the collapse, SpiceJet and IndiGo suspended their flight operations at Terminal 1. SpiceJet has redirected all arrivals and departures to Terminal 3 (T3), while IndiGo has distributed its services between Terminals 2 (T2) and T3. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is coordinating closely with the airlines to ensure minimal disruption to passengers.

Minister Naidu highlighted that the collapsed structure, which was inaugurated in 2009, is under scrutiny. The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has been instructed to conduct an immediate inspection, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) overseeing the process and providing a comprehensive report.

The incident has also sparked political controversy. Opposition leaders have targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration, criticizing the Ministry of Civil Aviation for what they describe as a significant failure. Congress MP Manoj Tiwari voiced his condemnation, stating, “Just like what the condition has been of 'Modi Empire', Terminal-1 has collapsed like that only. For 10 years it was under their upkeeping, despite that it couldn't sustain the first rain. Modi govt will meet a similar fate, they are fully responsible for it.”

As the investigation unfolds, authorities assure the public that the situation is under control and measures are being taken to prevent any further incidents. The focus remains on ensuring the safety and convenience of all passengers while addressing the causes behind this tragic event.