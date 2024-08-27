IMD puts Gujarat on red alert as rain pounds state, overcast conditions seen in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rain over the next two to three days due to a deep depression moving from east Rajasthan towards the Saurashtra region.

The intense rainfall has already caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, displacing hundreds of people.

Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar to assess the impact. So far, 17,827 people have been evacuated, and 1,653 have been rescued, with 13 NDRF and 22 SDRF teams deployed for relief operations.

Due to widespread waterlogging, all primary schools in the state will remain closed on Tuesday.

In a tragic incident, seven people were swept away in a trolley tractor in Morbi district’s Halvad taluka. A joint search operation by the NDRF and SDRF is ongoing, but the individuals remain untraced after 20 hours. Additionally, around 280 people were relocated from low-lying areas in Bharuch after nearly 4 lakh cusecs of water were released into the Narmada River from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, pushing the river above its danger level.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai is experiencing generally cloudy skies with moderate rain, providing some relief. The IMD forecasts overcast conditions throughout the week, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 33 degrees Celsius. The city is advised to prepare for consistent rainfall and cooler temperatures.

Fisherfolk have been advised to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal until August 30, particularly around the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and Maharashtra. Small ships and exploration operators are also advised to monitor weather developments and take necessary precautions. Residents should avoid waterlogged areas and check traffic advisories before traveling. Farmers are urged to ensure proper drainage in fields and support crops to mitigate the impact of heavy rains.