IMD issues red alert as extremely heavy rainfall hammers Gujarat, schools shut, trains affected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued red alert for Gujarat as extremely heavy rainfall battered the state. Barring five districts - Patan, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, and Gir Somnath, the weather office issued red alert for entire Gujarat.

The situation is expected to worsen with the weather department warning of even more rainfall for the next couple of days. Due to a heavy extremely rain warning, the education department has declared a holiday for all primary schools.

India Today reported that three trains -- Ahmedabad-Vadodara Intercity Express, Vadodara-Ahmedabad Intercity Express and Vadodara-Jamnagar Intercity Express -- have been affected.

The IMD has also issued alerts for Goa and Maharashtra. For Goa, the weather office has issued yellow alert while red alert has been issued for Maharashtra's Nashik, Pune, and Satara. Mumbai is expected to receive very heavy rainfall.

The IMD said that a depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan has intensified into a deep depression. At 11:30 pm on August 25, the deep depression lay centred near 70 km south-southeast of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. This system is expected to move west-southwest, affecting South Rajasthan, and Gujarat, and reaching Saurashtra, Kutch, and parts of Pakistan by August 29.

Another low-pressure area is located over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, the deaprtment said, adding that it was likely to intensify further and move towards Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, and Jharkhand over the next two days. Issuing a red alert, the IMD said heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in West Madhya Pradesh on August 26.

East and south Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch are also expected to witness similar weather condition from August 26 to 29. Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand are also expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The IMD has warned of strong winds reaching up to 50 kmph in Madhya Pradesh on August 26 and up to 60 kmph in south Rajasthan on August 26-27. In Gujarat, nearby Pakistan, north Maharashtra, and the northeast Arabian Sea, strong winds gusting up to 55 kmph are expected on August 26, increasing to 60 kmph on August 27 and 28. Rough to very rough sea conditions are anticipated off the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and north Maharashtra until August 30.

Rough seas are also expected in the North Bay of Bengal on August 26. The IMD has advised fisherfolk to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, especially around the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and Maharashtra, until August 30. Small ships and exploration and production operators have been asked to monitor weather developments and take necessary precautions.

Extremely heavy rain in Gujarat

Parts of Gujarat have been battered by heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours, forcing authorities to shift hundreds of people to safe places from low-lying areas in Navsari and Valsad districts. At 356 mm, Khergam taluka in Navsari district recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 6 AM on Monday, as per the data by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

During this period, Dang-Ahwa taluka of the Dangs district received 268 mm of rainfall and Kaprada (Valsad district) 263 mm. Parts of Narmada, Sirendranagar, Rajkot, Tapi, Mahisagarand Morbi, Dahod and Vadodara were among other districts that received over 100 mm of rainfall.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat over the next week. With the current spell of rains, districts in south Gujarat have received over 105 per cent of the average annual rainfall so far, the highest in the state. Eight districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra have received more than 100 per cent of their average annual rainfall. All other districts recorded more than 50 per cent of the average annual rainfall so far this season, the SEOC data showed.

(With inputs from PTI)