IMD warns: Depression likely near Andamans, heavy rain to hammer south India

A low-pressure area formed on Friday morning over the Strait of Malacca and the adjoining South Andaman Sea, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says it will intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 24. The system will move west-northwest and strengthen further as it enters the southwest Bay of Bengal over the following two days.

With this system building up, the IMD has issued rain alerts for several southern states and island regions. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands will see heavy rain from November 22 to 27, and the IMD expects very heavy rain on November 24 and 25. Tamil Nadu will get heavy showers from November 22 to 25, while Kerala and Mahe will see similar conditions till November 26. Lakshadweep will receive heavy rain on November 22 and 23, and Rayalaseema on Friday.

Thunderstorms with lightning will affect Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and parts of Karnataka during this period. Winds over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands may reach 40–50 kmph at times.

Rain activity stayed strong on Thursday. Tamil Nadu recorded heavy to very heavy rain of 7–20 cm at isolated places. Kerala, Mahe and Rayalaseema saw 7–11 cm of rainfall. Dense fog appeared in isolated areas of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

Night temperatures dropped sharply in the northern region. Many parts of Jammu–Kashmir–Ladakh–Gilgit–Baltistan–Muzaffarabad recorded minimum temperatures below 6°C, along with pockets in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh registered 8.2°C, the lowest minimum temperature over the plains.

The IMD expects minimum temperatures in the plains of northwest India to fall further by 2–3°C over the next four days. Northeast India may also see a similar drop over the weekend. Fog will continue over the Northeast and Uttar Pradesh for the next five days.

The IMD has asked fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea because conditions will remain unsafe along the Kerala coast, Lakshadweep and Comorin areas till November 25.

The Bay of Bengal will stay rough from November 22 to 27 across the Andaman Sea, the southeast and southwest Bay, and parts of the central Bay of Bengal. The Gulf of Mannar will also remain risky for fishing throughout the week.

The IMD has also issued an impact warning for the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 24 and 25. Heavy rain may cause waterlogging on roads, traffic delays, reduced visibility, minor damage to kutcha roads and weak structures, and landslides or mudslides in vulnerable spots. Flooding may affect standing crops and horticulture. The IMD has advised residents to avoid waterlogged areas, check traffic updates before travelling and stay away from unsafe structures.