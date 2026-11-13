IMD warns of Bay of Bengal depression by November 15; heavy rain set to lash Andaman islands  

Simultaneously, an active Western Disturbance persisting as a cyclonic circulation over the Kashmir division is driving wet weather across Northwest India. Additional upper-air cyclonic circulations persist over Sikkim and its neighborhood, the southeast Arabian Sea adjoining south Lakshadweep, and the Gulf of Mannar.

Regional weather forecast

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecasted from November 13 through November 19, accompanied by isolated heavy rainfall from November 13 to 16. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph (gusting to 50 kmph) are expected between November 13 and 16.

Northwest India: Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad will experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on November 13, followed by isolated to scattered showers from November 14 to 15. Isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph (gusting to 60 kmph) are likely in the region on November 13 and 14.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected from November 13 to 15, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning predicted for Himachal Pradesh on November 13 and 14.

Punjab and Rajasthan: Punjab is slated for isolated rainfall on November 13, while West Rajasthan will see isolated rain on November 14 and 15 alongside thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph (gusting to 50 kmph) on November 14.

Northeast India: Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya face isolated to scattered rainfall from November 15 to 17, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will experience similar conditions from November 16 to 19.

Peninsular and Western India: No significant weather is anticipated over West, Central, and South Peninsular India during the week.

Past 24-hour observations up to 05:30 hours IST on November 13 indicate rainfall at most places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and at many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Significant cumulative rainfall figures include Kupwara at 3 cm, and Pahalgam, Srinagar, and Port Blair at 2 cm each.

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The IMD warns that heavy rainfall and squally winds could cause uprooting of small trees, damage to horticultural crops, partial structural damage to vulnerable buildings and kutcha houses, traffic disruptions on road and rail networks, localized flooding, landslides, and reduced visibility.