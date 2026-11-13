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DIIs press sell button after 39 months, offload equities worth Rs 46,835 crore in November

DIIs press sell button after 39 months, offload equities worth Rs 46,835 crore in November

DIIs last turned bearish on the Indian market in July 2023 when they sold equities worth Rs 2697.66 crore. In October this year, they bought Indian stocks worth Rs 62,220 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 1:11 PM IST
DIIs press sell button after 39 months, offload equities worth Rs 46,835 crore in NovemberThe 39-month buying streak came to an end this month as FIIs made a stellar entry into Indian market buying equities worth Rs 73,565 crore.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have turned out to be net sellers for the first time since August 2023 as they book profit amid heavy FII buying. Monthly data for DII activity show that DIIs sold equities worth Rs 46,835 crore in November 2026 till date. Selling on a monthly basis comes after 3.5 years or 39 months of continuous buying by DIIs.

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DIIs last turned bearish on the Indian market in July 2023 when they sold equities worth Rs 2697.66 crore. In October this year, they bought Indian stocks worth Rs 62,220 crore.

The 39-month buying streak came to an end this month as FIIs made a stellar entry into Indian market buying equities worth Rs 73,565 crore. This buying activity by FIIs comes after 16 months of relentless selling caused by the US-Iran war, India-US trade deal, correction in Indian stock market, AI tech stocks boom and rising Brent Crude oil prices.

The role reversal by FII and DIIs comes amid the Indian market logging a winning streak for ten straight sessions in November.

The rally for ten days was supported by global funds reallocating their portfolios, India’s growth potential, and falling Brent crude oil prices.

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Commenting on rising FII inflows, Motilal Oswal Research said, "Given India's healthy macroeconomic fundamentals, strong corporate earnings, a meaningful correction in valuations from their 2024 peak levels, and robust domestic liquidity, any moderation in the global AI trade could encourage a stronger and more sustained revival in FII interest in relatively underperforming EMs such as India. Easing FII selling in large-cap-heavy sectors also supported the relative outperformance of large caps over SMIDs during the month."

The brokerage further noted that continued improvement in FII sentiment, coupled with easing geopolitical challenges, could help offset the headwinds that have weighed on Indian markets over the past two years and lay the foundation for a sustained market rally.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 11:51 AM IST
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