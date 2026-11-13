SpiceJet shares jump 5% as board to consider raising of funds

SpiceJet Ltd shares jumped 5% in Friday's trade after the airline announced that its board of directors will meet on November 18 to consider a proposal for raising fresh capital through equity shares, preference shares, debt securities or other permissible instruments. The proposed fundraising could provide the cash-strapped airline with additional financial resources as it looks to strengthen its capital position.
According to the company's exchange filing dated November 13, the board will consider various fundraising routes, including a preferential issue, private placement or any other mode that it considers appropriate. The proposal will be subject to applicable legal and regulatory requirements, as well as necessary approvals and permissions, including shareholders' and regulatory approvals wherever required.