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SpiceJet shares jump 5% as board to consider raising of funds

SpiceJet shares jump 5% as board to consider raising of funds

SPICEJET31.70(-%)

SpiceJet also informed the exchanges that its trading window for dealing in the company's securities will remain closed until further notice, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the company's internal code of conduct.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 12:00 PM IST
SpiceJet shares jump 5% as board to consider raising of funds SpiceJet shares touched a high of Rs 8.67 on Friday, rising 4.96% from their previous close of Rs 8.26.

SpiceJet Ltd shares jumped 5% in Friday's trade after the airline announced that its board of directors will meet on November 18 to consider a proposal for raising fresh capital through equity shares, preference shares, debt securities or other permissible instruments. The proposed fundraising could provide the cash-strapped airline with additional financial resources as it looks to strengthen its capital position.

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According to the company's exchange filing dated November 13, the board will consider various fundraising routes, including a preferential issue, private placement or any other mode that it considers appropriate. The proposal will be subject to applicable legal and regulatory requirements, as well as necessary approvals and permissions, including shareholders' and regulatory approvals wherever required.

SpiceJet shares touched a high of Rs 8.67 on Friday, rising 4.96% from their previous close of Rs 8.26. The stock opened at Rs 8.67 and touched a low of Rs 8.40 during the session.

SpiceJet board meeting on November 18: Key details

The airline said the board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Directors will consider and approve proposals for raising funds through one or more permitted financial instruments, with the final structure and terms to be determined in accordance with applicable regulations.

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The company has not disclosed the proposed fundraising amount, the number of securities it may issue or the pricing of any potential issue in its November 13 filing.

SpiceJet also informed the exchanges that its trading window for dealing in the company's securities will remain closed until further notice, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the company's internal code of conduct.

The proposed fundraising remains at the consideration stage and is not yet an approved capital-raising transaction. Investors will therefore watch the November 18 board meeting for clarity on the size, structure and intended use of the proposed funds.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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