SpiceJet shares jump 5% as board to consider raising of funds

SpiceJet shares touched a high of Rs 8.67 on Friday, rising 4.96% from their previous close of Rs 8.26. The stock opened at Rs 8.67 and touched a low of Rs 8.40 during the session.

SpiceJet board meeting on November 18: Key details

The airline said the board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Directors will consider and approve proposals for raising funds through one or more permitted financial instruments, with the final structure and terms to be determined in accordance with applicable regulations.

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The company has not disclosed the proposed fundraising amount, the number of securities it may issue or the pricing of any potential issue in its November 13 filing.

SpiceJet also informed the exchanges that its trading window for dealing in the company's securities will remain closed until further notice, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the company's internal code of conduct.

The proposed fundraising remains at the consideration stage and is not yet an approved capital-raising transaction. Investors will therefore watch the November 18 board meeting for clarity on the size, structure and intended use of the proposed funds.