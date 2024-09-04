IMD weather update: Gujarat, coastal Andhra on red alert, yellow for Rajasthan, Telangana and Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat, Vidarbha, eastern Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh, forecasting intense rainfall.

IMD has also put Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, western Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and northeast India on yellow alert, anticipating heavy rainfall.

On Tuesday, Gujarat, coastal Karnataka, Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and western Maharashtra saw significant rainfall. Himachal Pradesh saw severe rainstorms on Tuesday, leading to landslides and road blockages. National Highways 5 and 707, along with 78 other roads, were closed due to landslide threats. Heavy rain is lashing parts of Marathwada in Maharashtra, with intermittent rainfall across Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi.

Monsoon trough bringing more rain to Rajasthan

The IMD has warned that the monsoon trough is currently over Jaisalmer, Udaipur, and western Vidarbha, extending towards the Bay of Bengal, creating low-pressure areas. As a result, regions such as Vidarbha, interior Karnataka, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to witness heavy rainfall. A rain alert has been issued for these areas.

Northeast to experience torrential rainfall

IMD has raised the alert for heavy rainfall in southern Gujarat and is forecasting extreme downpours in western Madhya Pradesh and coastal Karnataka. Additionally, heavy rains are expected across Rajasthan, Punjab-Haryana, Uttarakhand, central India’s Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and all seven northeastern states.

Moderate to heavy rain in Bihar and Jharkhand

In the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of eastern Gujarat. Vidarbha, Konkan-Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and northeast India are also likely to experience heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rain is anticipated in the western Himalayas, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Lakshadweep, with Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu seeing light showers.

Regions likely to experience heavy rainfall

Gujarat: The Gujarat region is expected to see extremely heavy rainfall, particularly in the southern parts of the state. The IMD has warned of isolated extremely heavy falls, which could lead to flooding and waterlogging. Saurashtra and Kutch regions are also likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Madhya Pradesh: Both West and East Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. West Madhya Pradesh may face intense downpours.

Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra: The coastal areas of Konkan and Goa, along with parts of Madhya Maharashtra, are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the week. The ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are particularly vulnerable, with heavy rains forecasted from September 6 to 9.

Coastal Karnataka: This region is set to experience consistent heavy rainfall from September 4 to 7. The IMD has warned of potential localized flooding and advised people to stay cautious, especially in low-lying areas.

Punjab and Rajasthan: Punjab is likely to have isolated heavy rainfall on September 3. Rajasthan will see widespread rainfall, with the eastern part of the state experiencing heavy downpours throughout the week. West Rajasthan is also expected to receive significant rainfall from September 3 to 7.

Telangana: Telangana is forecasted to have isolated heavy rainfall on September 3 and 4. The state should prepare for possible waterlogging and minor disruptions in daily activities.

Northeast India: The northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are likely to experience heavy rainfall throughout the next seven days. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to see heavy rains from September 3 to 6.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand: These northern states are also expected to have scattered to widespread rainfall. Uttarakhand, in particular, is likely to face heavy rainfall from September 3 to 6, increasing the risk of landslides in the hilly regions.