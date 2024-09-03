IMD weather update: Heavy rains cripple Andhra, Telangana; Mumbai, Chennai on high alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several regions, with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Mumbai, and Chennai bearing the brunt of the downpour. While Andhra and Telangana have been severely impacted by flooding and train cancellations, Mumbai and Chennai are also seeing relentless rains.

IMD weather update for Mumbai

Mumbai is experiencing incessant rains that have led to widespread waterlogging and traffic snarls. The IMD has predicted that the city will continue to see light to moderate rainfall over the next 24 hours, with a generally cloudy sky. Commuters can expect delays with local trains running behind schedule due to waterlogged tracks.

The city’s drainage system, already stretched to its limits, is struggling to cope with the relentless downpour. Residents have been advised to avoid non-essential travel, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is on high alert, monitoring vulnerable areas for potential landslides and building collapses.

IMD weather update for Chennai

Chennai is also grappling with heavy rains that have caused significant waterlogging in several parts of the city. The IMD has forecast continued rainfall for the city, which is likely to exacerbate the conditions. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Chennai has announced the cancellation of several train services due to severe waterlogging, particularly affecting commuters traveling to and from the city.

The city’s public transport has been severely disrupted, with buses and trains running at reduced frequencies. Schools in Chennai remain on alert, with authorities closely monitoring the situation before deciding on potential closures. Parents and guardians are advised to stay updated on announcements from the Education Department.

Situation worrying in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the situation remains dire as heavy rainfall continues to cause extensive flooding. Over 140 trains have been cancelled across these states, and waterlogged tracks have forced the South Central Railway (SCR) to divert several key services. The damage to infrastructure has been particularly severe between Kesamudram and Mahabubabad in Telangana.

Authorities have deployed 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams across the worst-hit areas to assist with rescue operations and provide relief to those affected. The IMD has predicted a slight reduction in rainfall intensity starting Monday morning, offering some hope to the beleaguered residents.

As Cyclone ASNA weakens over the Arabian Sea, other parts of India are expected to see varied weather patterns. In Delhi, moderate rainfall is anticipated, with the air quality likely to remain satisfactory. The northeastern states, including Assam and Meghalaya, are also on alert for isolated heavy rainfall in the coming days.