Business Today
IMD weather update: Orange alert for Andhra, Telangana, Met department warns of heavy rainfall

The IMD sees severe downpours causing disruptions in both states. An orange alert typically warns of significant weather events that could have a substantial impact on daily life, urging the public to be cautious and prepared.

In its latest forecast, the IMD has highlighted that West and Central India will experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next six days.  In its latest forecast, the IMD has highlighted that West and Central India will experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next six days. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, signaling that these states are expected to face heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days. 

Rainfall on September 4 caused widespread issues across northern India, particularly affecting traffic and rail operations. 

Waterlogging in Delhi created significant challenges, and the IMD has placed the capital under a yellow alert, warning of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall.

In its latest forecast, the IMD has highlighted that West and Central India will experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next six days. 

Regions such as Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to see severe rain through September 6, with Goa bracing for downpours until September 8. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Karnataka and Kerala until September 8.

In the southern peninsula, very heavy rain is expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, while isolated heavy rain will continue through September 8 in Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, and North Interior Karnataka. 

Kerala and Mahe are also likely to be affected by significant rainfall during this period.

Meanwhile, the northeastern states of Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura are forecast to experience isolated severe rainfall until September 11. Other eastern regions, including Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim, will likely see heavy rainfall until September 6, with Odisha facing similar conditions until September 8.

In northern India, severe downpours are expected in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh through September 8. The IMD continues to monitor these regions closely as the weather system develops, urging residents to remain cautious and prepared for potential disruptions.

Published on: Sep 05, 2024, 3:25 PM IST
