In talks with Marco Rubio, Jaishankar raises India's concerns as Trump’s Russia sanctions put energy security at risk

According to a statement from the US State Department, Rubio and Jaishankar "exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and beyond. The two also discussed sanctions that could be leveled against states that engage economically with Russia and Iran. The Secretary emphasized that the United States remains well-positioned to help regional partners address their energy security challenges."

It further said Jaishankar and Rubio reaffirmed the important role that the US-India strategic partnership continues to play in promoting a safe, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

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In his meeting with Rubio, Jaishankar reiterated India's "interests and concerns" regarding the Russia sanctions law signed by US President Donald Trump. He also discussed the situations in the Gulf and Ukraine with the US. "Good to meet @SecRubio of the US #UNHighLevelWeek," Jaishankar said on X.

"Reiterated India's interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations," he said, referring to the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.

Earlier, Rubio said it was "great to meet" Jaishankar in New York. "Together, we are building on the U.S.-India strategic partnership and coordinating on key regional priorities and upcoming multilateral efforts," Rubio said.

Last Friday, Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which authorises and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs and prohibitions on Russia, and extends existing sanctions on Iran. The law is named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who had proposed a sanctions Bill imposing 500 per cent tariffs on countries for buying Russian oil.

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In his address to world leaders at the United Nations on Tuesday, Trump said he had signed the "powerful new law" that provides him with "enormous new tariff authorities" on major buyers of Russian oil, including India and China. "if necessary, I will have to use them. It's time to stop the killing," Trump said in his address to the General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

India has said it remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people, and that it will continue to do so through diversified sourcing. The Rubio-Jaishankar meeting brought together those concerns over energy supplies, sanctions linked to Russia and Iran, and wider discussions on the Gulf, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific partnership.