RBI to conduct OMO sale of Rs 25,000 crore in government bonds on September 28

According to the Reserve Bank, a press release dated September 11, 2026 stated that this OMO sale auction is being conducted for a total of Rs 25,000 crore.

The securities offered for sale include 7.59 per cent GS 2029, 6.45 per cent GS 2029, 7.61 per cent GS 2030, 5.85 per cent GS 2030, 6.54 per cent GS 2032 and 7.26 per cent GS 2032.

Eligible participants must submit bids electronically through the RBI's Core Banking Solution, E-Kuber system, between 9:30 am and 10:30 am on September 28, 2026.

Physical bids will be accepted only in the event of a system failure and must be submitted to the Financial Markets Operations Department in the prescribed format before 10:30 am.

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The central bank mentioned that it reserves the right to decide the sale amount for individual securities, accept bids for less than the total amount, sell slightly more or less than the total amount due to rounding, and accept or reject any or all bids in full or in part.

The results of the auction will be announced on September 28, 2026.

Successful bidders must ensure that funds are available in their current accounts by 12 noon on September 29, 2026.

