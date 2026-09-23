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RBI to conduct OMO sale of Rs 25,000 crore in government bonds on September 28

RBI to conduct OMO sale of Rs 25,000 crore in government bonds on September 28

The move, aimed at liquidity management, includes multiple securities maturing between 2029 and 2032, and the auction results will be announced on the same day.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 6:12 PM IST
RBI to conduct OMO sale of Rs 25,000 crore in government bonds on September 28The securities offered for sale include 7.59 per cent GS 2029, 6.45 per cent GS 2029, 7.61 per cent GS 2030, 5.85 per cent GS 2030, 6.54 per cent GS 2032 and 7.26 per cent GS 2032.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a sale auction of government securities (G-Sec) worth Rs 25,000 crore under open market operation (OMO) on September 28, 2026.

The move, aimed at liquidity management, includes multiple securities maturing between 2029 and 2032, and the auction results will be announced on the same day.

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According to the Reserve Bank, a press release dated September 11, 2026 stated that this OMO sale auction is being conducted for a total of Rs 25,000 crore.

The securities offered for sale include 7.59 per cent GS 2029, 6.45 per cent GS 2029, 7.61 per cent GS 2030, 5.85 per cent GS 2030, 6.54 per cent GS 2032 and 7.26 per cent GS 2032.

Eligible participants must submit bids electronically through the RBI's Core Banking Solution, E-Kuber system, between 9:30 am and 10:30 am on September 28, 2026.

Physical bids will be accepted only in the event of a system failure and must be submitted to the Financial Markets Operations Department in the prescribed format before 10:30 am.

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The central bank mentioned that it reserves the right to decide the sale amount for individual securities, accept bids for less than the total amount, sell slightly more or less than the total amount due to rounding, and accept or reject any or all bids in full or in part.

The results of the auction will be announced on September 28, 2026.

Successful bidders must ensure that funds are available in their current accounts by 12 noon on September 29, 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 6:12 PM IST
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