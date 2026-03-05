India will face England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 today (Thursday, March 5), with both teams aiming to secure a spot in the final. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will determine who meets New Zealand in the title clash scheduled for March 8.

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Match timing and venue

The high-stakes encounter between India and England will begin at 7:00 PM IST at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. With India hosting the match on home soil, fans are expected to fill the stands as the Men in Blue look to continue their strong run in the tournament.

How to watch the semi-final

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs England semi-final live on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Viewers in other countries will have different broadcast options, including Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Prime Video in Australia.

How the teams reached the semi-finals

India progressed to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group 1 during the Super 8 stage. The team secured two wins from three matches, with their only defeat coming against group leaders South Africa. India's most recent match saw them defeat West Indies, powered by an unbeaten 97 from Sanju Samson.

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England entered the semi-finals in strong form, topping Group 2 of the Super 8 stage with three consecutive wins. Their consistent performances throughout the tournament secured them an early berth in the knockout round.

Key performers so far

India's batting lineup has been led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 231 runs in the tournament so far. Ishan Kishan has also been impressive, amassing 224 runs with an aggressive strike rate. With the ball, Varun Chakravarthy has been India’s standout performer, taking 12 wickets.

For England, skipper Harry Brook has played a crucial role with the bat, scoring 228 runs including a century earlier in the tournament. Adil Rashid leads their bowling attack with 11 wickets, while Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer have each contributed with 10 wickets. All-rounder Will Jacks has also made an impact with both bat and ball.

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India vs England: Past T20 clashes

India and England have faced each other 29 times in T20 internationals, with India holding the edge with 17 wins compared to England's 12. The teams have met five times in T20 World Cups, where India have won three encounters while England have secured the win twice.

Their last T20 World Cup meeting came in 2024, when India defeated England convincingly after bowling them out for 103 while defending a total of 171.