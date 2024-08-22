PM Narendra Modi announces landmark social security agreement between India, Poland during historic visit to Warsaw

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India and Poland have agreed on social security agreement. He stated that partnership between two nations has been strengthening in areas like new technology and clean energy.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Polish capital Warsaw, the PM also said that for decades India had policy to maintain distance from all the countries. However, the policy of today’s India is to remain close to all the countries, he added in an apparent jab at the Non-Aligned Movement of the 1970s under then Congress government.

PM Modi said, “Innovation and youth are going to give energy to the development of both nations. Today I have come to you with a big good news. Both India and Poland have agreed on a social security agreement which is going to benefit all the friends like you.”

PM Modi stated that he will be meeting his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda. He stated that the ties between two nations will be further strengthened through these meetings.

Modi’s visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.

Highlights from my visit to three special memorials in Warsaw. pic.twitter.com/tS1K3cJHqp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2024

Emphasising the strengthening ties between India and Poland, he stated, “I am happy that the partnership between India and Poland is continuously increasing in areas like new technology and clean energy. Many Indian companies have invested here, created jobs, many Polish companies have created opportunities in India.”

PM Modi stated that India has set the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and is working at unprecedented scale and speed to achieve this target. He reiterated to make India the third largest economy in his third term.

The PM noted that India is working on semiconductor Mission, Deep Ocean Mission, National Green Hydrogen Mission, National Quantum Mission and AI Mission. He stated that India is also preparing to establish its own space station in the coming few years.

He highlighted empathy as an identity of Indians and added that India is the first country which extends a helping hand when any country faces a crisis in the world. He recalled how India sent medicines and vaccines to over 150 nations during COVID-19 pandemic.

He also lauded Indian community members for helping Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine when the war erupted in 2022. He also thanked the Poland government for opening doors for Indian students and removing visa restrictions.

Expressing gratitude to people for giving him a warm welcome in Poland, he stated, “You have given me such a wonderful welcome here, I am very grateful to all of you, to the people of Poland, for this welcome.”

PM Modi arrived in Poland on August 21. His visit to Warsaw, comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

He is scheduled to visit Kyiv -- the war-torn capital of Ukraine – at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. It will first visit by an Indian PM to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

Modi will visit Ukraine nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Russia which triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.

(With agency inputs)