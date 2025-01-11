INDIA bloc unity over? Shiv Sena UBT to go solo in local body polls, Raut blames Congress for lack of coordination 

Amid a blame game following the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) defeat in the state assembly elections, a significant move came from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), which announced on January 11 that it will contest the upcoming local body elections independently. This decision has raised concerns about the opposition bloc’s unity.

Related Articles

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut explained that the decision to go solo was driven by the limited opportunities for party workers within alliances, and the desire for organisational growth. The party had also declared its support for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP in the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, signalling a clear distancing from Congress.

In response to Raut’s statement, a Congress leader indicated that the party’s central leadership would make the final call on whether Congress would contest the local body elections alone or as part of an alliance, as the election schedule is yet to be announced.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) expressed concerns that Shiv Sena (UBT)’s decision could negatively affect the prospects of all three MVA partners in the polls.

Raut emphasised that alliances like INDIA and MVA were intended primarily for Lok Sabha and assembly elections. He noted that in alliances, party workers often miss out on opportunities, stifling their growth. “We will contest elections to municipal corporations in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, and other regions, as well as zilla parishads and panchayats, relying on our own strength,” he said.

Raut also mentioned that Uddhav Thackeray had indicated the party should consider going solo.

In the recent assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured 230 of the 288 seats, while the MVA's tally dropped to just 46, with Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP each winning 20, 16, and 10 seats, respectively.

Raut blames Congress

Raut accused Congress of failing to coordinate effectively within the MVA. He took aim at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, blaming him for engaging in the blame game over the alliance’s defeat. “Those who do not believe in consensus and compromise have no place in an alliance,” Raut remarked.

He also highlighted that the INDIA bloc had not held a single meeting since the Lok Sabha election results, noting that the Congress, as the largest party in the alliance, should have taken the initiative to convene such a meeting.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad remarked that while they couldn’t stop Shiv Sena (UBT) from going solo, he felt it was the wrong decision that could impact the electoral prospects of all MVA parties.

Supriya Sule, working president of NCP (SP), pointed out that parties typically contest local body elections individually, saying, “Local body elections are for party workers. If we contest these elections based on convenience, what will the cadre do — just carry mattresses for the leaders?”

Vikas Thakre, a Congress MLA from Nagpur, stated that if Shiv Sena (UBT) chose to go alone, Congress was prepared to do the same. Manikrao Thakre, a senior Congress leader, emphasised that the party's central leadership would make the final decision on contesting the local body elections.

Fadnavis downplays Sena (UBT) move

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis downplayed the importance of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s announcement, stating, “We are not concerned whether MVA remains intact or not. My government is focused on the progress and development of Maharashtra, and I am confident of the people’s support in upcoming elections.”

This announcement from Shiv Sena (UBT) comes amid speculation that the party may be softening its criticism of the BJP, with Fadnavis recently remarking that in politics, “anything can happen.”

He referred to the political shifts from 2019 to 2024, suggesting that alliances may change unexpectedly, though he clarified that he was not predicting such moves. Fadnavis also added that Uddhav Thackeray was not considered an “enemy” (shatru).

(With inputs from PTI)