Setback to Uddhav Thackeray: Sena-UBT's 5 former corporators set to join BJP

In a significant political development, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) is bracing for another setback as five of its former corporators from Pune are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Two of these corporators announced their decision to quit the Sena-UBT on Wednesday, adding to the party's ongoing challenges.

The Sena-UBT had 10 corporators elected to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) during its previous term from 2017 to 2022. Of the original 10 corporators, Pramod Bhangire had earlier aligned with the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following the party's split. The remaining nine stayed with Uddhav Thackeray during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

However, just months after Sena (UBT) suffered a surprise loss in the assembly polls, five former corporators — Bala Oswal, Vishal Dhanwade, Sangeeta Thosar, Pallavi Jawale, and Prachi Alhat — met with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, signaling their intention to align with the BJP.

"I have made my decision and I'm firm on it. I will work for the people of the city," said Bala Oswal as per The Indian Express. Oswal confirmed his decision to join the BJP on January 5.



Vishal Dhanwade also announced his decision publicly, reaching out to his supporters to explain his move. “I have made a decision in the New Year to join the BJP. It was painful to take the decision to leave the Sena-UBT,” he was quoted as saying by IE.

Dhanwade said that he had never thought of quitting the Sena-UBT, but he was leaving as the party was directionless in Pune. "I am pained by leaving the party which I loved and worked to strengthen...there are many reasons for leaving it. I have respect for the party, Uddhav Thackeray, and Aaditya Thackeray. I don’t have any grievances against them, but the party is directionless in Pune, which is very disturbing."



The Sena-UBT has faced defections over the past year. Former corporator Avinash Salve joined the Congress before the Assembly elections, while former legislator Mahadeo Babar left the party after being denied an election ticket. However, ahead of the Assembly polls, former MNS city chief Vasant More joined the Sena-UBT.

In the Assembly elections held in November, the Sena-UBT faced a dismal performance, winning just 20 of the 95 seats it contested — its worst showing in decades. In contrast, the breakaway faction led by Eknath Shinde secured 57 out of 81 seats.