Gated security vs open warmth: Instagram creator’s post sparks debate on modern living

Infrastructure vs Illusion of safety

The trade-offs begin at the front gate. Non-gated areas often lack basic infrastructure. "In this place, you will not get security. In this place, you will not get any boundary, you will not get parking," he pointed out. Gated societies, by contrast, deliver structured conveniences — underground parking, boundary walls, streetlights, and dedicated security teams funded through monthly maintenance fees.

Yet, that sense of protection may be an illusion. "Their security is limited to inside the house; their security is limited up to this gate," he observed, noting that step outside, and everyone breathes the same air and travels the same roads.

Shared responsibilities & the digital divide

For the creator, the true divide is cultural, not structural. In open neighborhoods, shared responsibility extends to the street itself: "This child is from our street, this cow is in our street, so we feed them food." When he once suggested placing water bowls outside a gated society for stray animals during a summer heatwave, the proposal sparked immediate pushback from residents.

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"The difference starts from how you take care of the people around you," he said, contrasting that collective care with the isolation of high-rise living. "If something happens to me in this society, no one will help me. In this location, if something happens to me, everyone will stand up."

A community divided

The commentary tapped into a divided online audience. Supporters of open neighborhoods echoed his sentiment. "I think an open neighbourhood is any day better... I've lived in both, and I'd prefer an open neighbourhood any day!" one user wrote.

Others defended the practical realities of high-density living. "One more major difference is high density and low density population. More neighbours = more fights," noted one commenter. Another highlighted the financial disparity: "Society pays heavy charges to govt from day zero, then pays maintenance, etc. But the other side rarely pays any municipal charges."

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Ultimately, as one viewer summarised: "As long as you have good people around you, gated or otherwise doesn't matter."