India, Ethiopia elevate their ties to ‘Strategic Partnership’ during PM Modi’s visit

India and Ethiopia have elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali during the former's visit to Addis Ababa. Both leaders highlighted the importance of sovereignty, self-reliance, and practical cooperation in their partnership.

They agreed to strengthen collaboration in sectors including economy, innovation, technology, defence, health, and capacity-building. Modi announced a doubling of student scholarships for Ethiopian students in India. The leaders also signed three memorandums of understanding covering UN Peacekeeping Operations Training, customs cooperation, and data centre development at Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister Abiy noted Ethiopia's strong economic growth, with a 9.2% increase last year and an expected 10.3% growth this year. He also highlighted rising foreign direct investment, with India as the leading source. Over 615 Indian companies operate in Ethiopia, providing a foundation of trust for the partnership.

The discussions included cooperation on digital public infrastructure, mining, critical minerals, clean energy, and healthcare. Both sides committed to supporting maternal and neonatal health and agreed to expand cooperation in food and health security. New initiatives such as AI short courses and additional ICCR scholarships were also announced.

Modi and Abiy recalled the long history of contact between India and Ethiopia across trade, diplomacy, and culture. Modi described both countries as democratic powers committed to peace and welfare. Ethiopia hosts the African Union headquarters, and India’s G20 Presidency helped secure the African Union’s permanent membership in the G20 in 2023.

During his visit, Modi was welcomed with ceremonial honours and a traditional coffee ceremony at Addis Ababa airport. Modi expressed gratitude for the hospitality and the Indian community in Ethiopia. Abiy personally drove Modi to the hotel and showed him sites of Ethiopian history and culture, including the National Palace Museum.

Abiy emphasised the depth of the bilateral relationship, describing it as a deep friendship based on collaboration and mutual respect. He appreciated India’s consistent message that Africa’s priorities should lead the partnership and encouraged continued support from trusted friends. Both leaders agreed to further cooperation on climate change, renewable energy, disaster risk reduction, and relevant international initiatives.