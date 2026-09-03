'Fastest-growing economy': Envoy Vinay Kwatra pitches Viksit Bharat ambition to Wall Street investors

He said the change was being driven by a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, expanding digital capabilities and a young and talented workforce. Referring to India's latest GDP growth for the April-June quarter, Kwatra said the country remains the "fastest-growing large economy" in the world.

Kwatra said one of the greatest pillars of the current and emerging India-US partnership was the engagement with technology leadership companies listed on Nasdaq in areas such as technology, technology-linked capital, technology infrastructure and the mobility of skilled professionals.

As India moves towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', he said the country looks forward "to an even stronger partnership with American businesses, investors and institutions".

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It’s a pleasure to ring the opening bell at Nasdaq this morning to mark the growing strength and promise of the India-USA partnership. India is undergoing a significant economic and technological transformation, driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit. The companies listed here… pic.twitter.com/Yb28UbbmYX — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) September 2, 2026

He rang the Nasdaq opening bell on behalf of the government and people of India and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who arrived in New York later in the day after participating in the G20 finance ministerial meeting in Asheville, North Carolina.

Kwatra said the opening bell ceremony was more than a market tradition and "represents confidence in enterprise, innovation and the possibility of future partnership between India and the companies of the Nasdaq". He added that this spirit resonates strongly with India.

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In a post on X, Kwatra said it was a pleasure to ring the opening bell at Nasdaq to "mark the growing strength and promise of the India-USA partnership".

He wrote that India is undergoing a significant economic and technological transformation, driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and said the companies listed there are one of the great pillars of that partnership. Kwatra was joined on the occasion by Acting Consul General of India in New York Vishal Harsh and other officials.