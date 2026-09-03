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'Fastest-growing economy': Envoy Vinay Kwatra pitches Viksit Bharat ambition to Wall Street investors

'Fastest-growing economy': Envoy Vinay Kwatra pitches Viksit Bharat ambition to Wall Street investors

Vinay Kwatra rang the Nasdaq opening bell in New York as he highlighted India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth. He said the moment reflected India's economic transformation and deeper technology-led ties with the US.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 9:15 AM IST
'Fastest-growing economy': Envoy Vinay Kwatra pitches Viksit Bharat ambition to Wall Street investors He said the change was being driven by a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, expanding digital capabilities and a young and talented workforce.
SUMMARY
  • He said entrepreneurship, digital expansion and talent are driving transformation
  • The ambassador highlighted Nasdaq firms as key to evolving bilateral technology cooperation
  • He linked future collaboration to capital, infrastructure and skilled mobility

India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year keeps the country on the path of being the fastest-growing large economy in the world, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra said as he rang the opening bell at Nasdaq in New York.

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Speaking at the stock exchange in Times Square on September 2, Kwatra said India was undergoing a significant economic and technological transformation.

He said the change was being driven by a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, expanding digital capabilities and a young and talented workforce. Referring to India's latest GDP growth for the April-June quarter, Kwatra said the country remains the "fastest-growing large economy" in the world.

Kwatra said one of the greatest pillars of the current and emerging India-US partnership was the engagement with technology leadership companies listed on Nasdaq in areas such as technology, technology-linked capital, technology infrastructure and the mobility of skilled professionals.

As India moves towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', he said the country looks forward "to an even stronger partnership with American businesses, investors and institutions".

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He rang the Nasdaq opening bell on behalf of the government and people of India and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who arrived in New York later in the day after participating in the G20 finance ministerial meeting in Asheville, North Carolina.

Kwatra said the opening bell ceremony was more than a market tradition and "represents confidence in enterprise, innovation and the possibility of future partnership between India and the companies of the Nasdaq". He added that this spirit resonates strongly with India.

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In a post on X, Kwatra said it was a pleasure to ring the opening bell at Nasdaq to "mark the growing strength and promise of the India-USA partnership".

He wrote that India is undergoing a significant economic and technological transformation, driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and said the companies listed there are one of the great pillars of that partnership. Kwatra was joined on the occasion by Acting Consul General of India in New York Vishal Harsh and other officials.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 9:15 AM IST
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