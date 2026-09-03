Inox Wind shares in focus after Rs 755 crore repeat order from IOC; key details

Inox Wind said it would be responsible for the end-to-end execution of the project, including the supply of wind turbine generators, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project execution and post-commissioning O&M services.

Inox Wind shares down 43% in 2026

Inox Wind shares are down 42.82 per cent in 2026 so far. This is against 6.86 per cent drop in peer Suzlon Energy Ltd. Inox Wind recently reported an all-around miss in the June quarter. Analysts said Inox Wind's ability to meet FY27 revenue growth guidance of 75 per cent YoY, given Q1 delivered only 8 per cent of the full-year target, will be keenly tracked. Trajectory of new order inflows, particularly third-party orders, and execution ramp-up, will also be followed keenly, they said.

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Inox Wind target prices

The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target price for the stock stands at Rs 110, implying 55 per cent potential upside. JM Financial has 'Add' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 92. MOFSL finds it worthy of Rs 92 level. Investec has a target of Rs 138 on the stock, Systematix Rs 109 and Nuvama Rs 120. The stcok closed at Rs 70.59 apiece on Wednesday.

What Group CEO says on repeat order

The repeat order, Inox Wind said, further strengthens Inox Wind’s customer portfolio across commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and independent power producers (IPPs).

“This repeat order is a testament to the confidence that leading institutional customers place in our integrated capabilities and execution track record. With our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions across the wind project lifecycle, we remain well positioned to support customers in their transition towards cleaner sources of energy,” said Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, Renewables business at INOXGFL Group.

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Tarachandani further added, “India’s renewable energy transition is creating significant opportunities for wind power, with large enterprises and public sector organisations increasingly looking for reliable partners who can deliver projects with efficiency and accountability. We are committed to leveraging our technology, manufacturing and execution capabilities to deliver high-quality projects while contributing meaningfully to India’s clean energy ambitions.”

Inox Wind is part of the $16 billion INOXGFL Group and is a fully integrated wind energy player with manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Its manufacturing capacity stands at 2.5 GW per annum.