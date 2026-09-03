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Inox Wind shares in focus after Rs 755 crore repeat order from IOC; key details

Inox Wind shares in focus after Rs 755 crore repeat order from IOC; key details

INOXWIND70.59(1.57%)

In a filing to stock exchanges, Inox Wind said the order from India’s largest oil marketing company will be executed on a turnkey basis and includes post-commissioning operations and maintenance (O&M) services. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 8:26 AM IST
Inox Wind shares in focus after Rs 755 crore repeat order from IOC; key detailsInox Wind shares are down 42.82 per cent in 2026 so far. This is against 6.86 per cent drop in peer Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd are in focus on Thursday after the company secured a 100 MW turnkey repeat order from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) with a contract value of approximately Rs 755 crore.

In a filing to stock exchanges, Inox Wind said the order from India’s largest oil marketing company will be executed on a turnkey basis and includes post-commissioning operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

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Inox Wind said it would be responsible for the end-to-end execution of the project, including the supply of wind turbine generators, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project execution and post-commissioning O&M services.

Inox Wind shares down 43% in 2026
Inox Wind shares are down 42.82 per cent in 2026 so far. This is against 6.86 per cent drop in peer Suzlon Energy Ltd. Inox Wind recently reported an all-around miss in the June quarter. Analysts said Inox Wind's ability to meet FY27 revenue growth guidance of 75 per cent YoY, given Q1 delivered only 8 per cent of the full-year target, will be keenly tracked. Trajectory of new order inflows, particularly third-party orders, and execution ramp-up, will also be followed keenly, they said.

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Inox Wind target prices

The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target price for the stock stands at Rs 110, implying 55 per cent potential upside. JM Financial has 'Add' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 92. MOFSL finds it worthy of Rs 92 level. Investec has a target of Rs 138 on the stock, Systematix Rs 109 and Nuvama Rs 120. The stcok closed at Rs 70.59 apiece on Wednesday.

What Group CEO says on repeat order
The repeat order, Inox Wind said, further strengthens Inox Wind’s customer portfolio across commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and independent power producers (IPPs).

“This repeat order is a testament to the confidence that leading institutional customers place in our integrated capabilities and execution track record. With our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions across the wind project lifecycle, we remain well positioned to support customers in their transition towards cleaner sources of energy,” said Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, Renewables business at INOXGFL Group.

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Tarachandani further added, “India’s renewable energy transition is creating significant opportunities for wind power, with large enterprises and public sector organisations increasingly looking for reliable partners who can deliver projects with efficiency and accountability. We are committed to leveraging our technology, manufacturing and execution capabilities to deliver high-quality projects while contributing meaningfully to India’s clean energy ambitions.”

Inox Wind is part of the $16 billion INOXGFL Group and is a fully integrated wind energy player with manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Its manufacturing capacity stands at 2.5 GW per annum.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 8:26 AM IST
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