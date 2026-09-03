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Ola share price in focus as board to consider fundraise on September 5

Ola share price in focus as board to consider fundraise on September 5

OLAELEC38.98(-%)

Ola had recently said it has received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the release of incentives amounting to Rs 95.81 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 8:58 AM IST
Ola share price in focus as board to consider fundraise on September 5Emkay Global in an August note said Ola was adopting measures to improve execution, cut costs and conserve cash, while also working to improve brand perception as service-related issues started resolving.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares are in focus on Thursday after the company said its board will consider a proposal for raising of funds on Saturday, September 5. Ola said the funds could be raised by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes.

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This may include, but is not limited to, a private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods permitted under applicable laws, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

"The board meeting will also consider, inter alia, matters relating to the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 and matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company, along with other items as may be considered by the Board," Ola said.

Ola had recently said it has received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the release of incentives amounting to Rs 95.81 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components (PLI-Auto Scheme).

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The sanction pertained to the Demand Incentive under the PLI-Auto Scheme for FY27, and authorised the payment to be released through IFCI Limited, the Central Nodal Agency designated for disbursement under the scheme.

This was the third consecutive year in which Ola Electric received an incentive under the PLI Auto Scheme, following the sanction of Rs 73.74 crore for FY24 announced in March 2025 and Rs 366.78 crore for FY25 announced in December 2025.

Emkay Global in an August note said Ola is adopting measures to improve execution, cut costs and improve brand perception, citing service-related issues now resolving. That said, the brokerage believes this could be a difficult, long-drawn-out process, due to greater focus by incumbents and scale-up at Ather.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 8:53 AM IST
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