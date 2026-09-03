Ola share price in focus as board to consider fundraise on September 5

"The board meeting will also consider, inter alia, matters relating to the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 and matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company, along with other items as may be considered by the Board," Ola said.

Ola had recently said it has received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the release of incentives amounting to Rs 95.81 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components (PLI-Auto Scheme).

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The sanction pertained to the Demand Incentive under the PLI-Auto Scheme for FY27, and authorised the payment to be released through IFCI Limited, the Central Nodal Agency designated for disbursement under the scheme.

This was the third consecutive year in which Ola Electric received an incentive under the PLI Auto Scheme, following the sanction of Rs 73.74 crore for FY24 announced in March 2025 and Rs 366.78 crore for FY25 announced in December 2025.

Emkay Global in an August note said Ola is adopting measures to improve execution, cut costs and improve brand perception, citing service-related issues now resolving. That said, the brokerage believes this could be a difficult, long-drawn-out process, due to greater focus by incumbents and scale-up at Ather.