'India is not a safe country at all': Bengaluru startup founder shocked by how road rage can turn deadly in country

A startup founder from Bengaluru shared a chilling experience that has left him questioning the safety of living in India. "I almost got killed in cold blood in Bangalore," Dhruv Bhatia, founder of LocalPanda, wrote on X after surviving a terrifying road rage incident involving a water tanker at Kudlu Gate in South Bengaluru.

Bhatia said it started when he was nearly hit by a water tanker while walking outside his apartment complex. The tanker brushed past him as he walked on the side of the road. Angry and shocked, Bhatia yelled at the driver, who then stopped and appeared to engage in a verbal confrontation.

The situation escalated when the driver, after exchanging words, drove the tanker directly towards Bhatia, forcing him to leap to safety.

I almost got killed (on purpose in cold blood) in Bangalore today



I didn't want to post this, but since this is the first time something like this happened to me, I thought it's my moral responsibility to post it

(Continued below) — Dhruv Bhatia (@north_star_says) August 21, 2024

"I had to jump to the extreme left very quickly... this would have been just another hit-and-run case," Bhatia said, adding that only one onlooker witnessed the incident before the tanker sped away.

Reflecting on the incident, Bhatia expressed his shock at the driver's apparent intent to harm him, noting that while road rage is not uncommon, the situation made him realize the extent of disregard for human life in the country.

"India is not a safe country at all," he stated, warning that a simple argument could easily escalate into a life-threatening situation.

Bhatia urged others to avoid confrontations with strangers, emphasizing that "some people have zero regard for human life or laws." His comments come in the wake of another road rage incident in Bengaluru, where a drunk bouncer was arrested for attacking a car with a baby onboard.