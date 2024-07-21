US road rage incident: Indian-origin man shot dead in front of his wife in Indiana 

A newly-wed Indian-origin man was shot dead in front of his wife in Indiana during a suspected road rage incident. The accused shooter, initially detained at the scene, was later released, suggesting they may have acted in “self-defense” since the 29-year-old victim was carrying a hand gun when he confronted the other driver in a pick-up truck.

Mobile phone footage recorded by another driver shows the victim getting out of his car at the intersection and yelling at the driver of a pick-up truck. The incident occurred on July 16 in Indianapolis when the victim, Gavin Dasaur, was on his way home with his wife Viviana Zamora. Dasaur, who hails from Agra (Uttar Pradesh) had married Zamora on June 29, just over two weeks before his death, according to local reports.

Witnesses reported a confrontation between Dasaur, driving a black Honda, and the driver of a Chevy pickup.

In the video, Dasaur is seen carrying a handgun in his right hand and, as he approaches the pickup truck, he punches the door with the gun. He then switches the gun to his left hand while raising his right hand to the truck’s window.

The driver of the pickup responds by shooting three times, causing Dasaur to drop to the ground. The shooter remained in his vehicle during the seven-second confrontation.