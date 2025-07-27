'India is not BCCI's property': Mohandas Pai urges PM Modi, Amit Shah to stop Asia Cup clash with Pakistan

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital and former Infosys CFO, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to stop the BCCI from allowing India to play Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. Citing national sentiment following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Pai said public opinion was against any cricketing ties with Pakistan.

"PM Narendra Modi, sir Pls instruct BCCI to withdraw India from the Asia Cup-not play against Pakistan. India is not the property of a private Charity. BCCI belongs to all of us. India come first for us. Most citizens do not want India to play against Pak in this. Pl intervene Urgently Amit Shah," Pai said in a post on X.

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan placed in the same group. The marquee group-stage clash is scheduled for September 14 at Dubai International Stadium, with a likely rematch in the Super Four on September 21.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also launched a sharp attack on the Indian government and cricketing authorities for prioritising profits over national security. "There can be no formats of engagement till Pakistan doesn’t stop being Aatankistan," she posted. "If it happens, then we must name and shame every sponsor, every streaming platform, every Indian participating in this charade including BCCI & GoI."

Referring to Operation Sindoor - a counter-terror operation launched in May following the killing of 26 people in Pahalgam - Chaturvedi said, "If India's Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya ji, Home Minister Amit Shah ji allow this match to continue then clearly the no talk with terror stance of India post Pahalgam terror attack will turn out to be a lie. Understand the nation's sentiments...we want the terrorists caught and justice for the victims not play cricket matches."

Taking direct aim at the Indian cricket board, she added: "Dear BCCI, Remember all of us Indians will protest any engagement with Pakistan on the cricket ground whichever country you move this to. Stop your profit over the blood of Indians and Armed Forces."

Chaturvedi also questioned the BCCI's financial status: "Please rechristen BCCI as Business Cricket Consortium of India, remove their charitable organisation tag, pay the taxes for the income that they earn. And pay a hefty fee for use of India in the logo. If everything is business over national interest so let’s call them for what they are."

The BCCI is the official host of the Asia Cup, though all matches involving India and Pakistan are being played at neutral venues as part of a mutual agreement that runs until 2027. According to the Asian Cricket Council's broadcast deal, the two teams are slated to meet at least twice in the tournament, with a third clash possible if both reach the final. The tournament will follow the T20 format this year, in line with the upcoming T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India’s campaign begins on September 10 against UAE, with all matches expected to be played in Dubai.

