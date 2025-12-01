'India may reduce Russian oil imports by 50%': Ex-Foreign Secretary makes big claim ahead of Putin's visit

Kanwal Sibal, the former Foreign Secretary and India's Ambassador to Russia, said in an interview that India may reduce Russian oil purchases by 50 per cent, even as New Delhi will enhance cooperation with Moscow in areas such as pharmaceuticals and IT.

His comments come ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to New Delhi on December 4-5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, as the threat of US sanctions on Moscow pushes India to reduce oil purchases from the country by around 50 per cent.

“We will be gradually reducing oil purchases from Russia…Already there is a reduction, and there’ll be more reduction. It will be more like a 50 per cent reduction. But some oil will still come," the former Foreign Secretary of India said in an interview with ABP News.

Sibal, who is currently the Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), added that both countries will focus mainly on how to skirt US sanctions, as Russia is aware that India will gradually reduce its crude oil purchases.

He added that India will have to diversify its oil suppliers, since Indian public and private sector companies, as well as banks, would not want to attract US sanctions.

“On oil purchases, certainly we will have to diversify because our companies, both public and private sector and our banks will be loath to attract US sanctions and therefore there will be a steady fall in our orders. Though some oil will still flow through the spot market but it will be much-reduced volumes. Russia also understands that."

India will sharply cut Russian oil purchases in December 2025, a reduction already underway since October due to new Western sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, rising US pressure, and tighter bank scrutiny. Major refiners have halted fresh orders, with imports expected to drop about 47% to 1 million barrels per day, prompting higher US oil buys and a wider energy rethink.

He, however, mentioned that this move would not impact Indo-Russia ties adversely as New Delhi is planning to make up for the reduction in oil purchases by more investments in the Russian oil and gas sector through more LNG agreements, fertiliser purchases and coking coal purchases.

Sibal added that both the countries will also see greater cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals and information technology sector.