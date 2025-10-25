India mourns Piyush Pandey, the ad icon behind Fevicol, Cadbury, Vodafone’s pug campaigns

Piyush Pandey, one of India’s most celebrated advertising figures whose work redefined storytelling across brands and politics alike, passed away on Friday at the age of 70.

From Fevicol’s unforgettable humour to Vodafone’s endearing pug and Cadbury’s Kuch Khaas Hai, Pandey’s campaigns became part of India’s cultural memory. His ability to turn everyday moments into timeless messages made him a pioneer of modern Indian advertising.

A creative force who shaped India’s ad identity

Pandey’s portfolio includes some of India’s most iconic campaigns, Fevikwik’s Todo Nahin, Jodo, Ponds’ Googly Woogly Woosh, Asian Paints’ Har Khushi Mein Rang Laye, Vodafone’s ZooZoos, Gujarat Tourism, and the Polio awareness campaign with Amitabh Bachchan.

He also created the patriotic anthem Mile Sur Mera Tumhara in 1988 for India’s National Integration campaign, a piece still celebrated for its unifying message.

His slogan, “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar,” crafted for the 2014 Lok Sabha election, became one of India’s most recognised political catchphrases and showcased his versatility beyond traditional advertising.

Indian dairy giant Amul honoured Piyush Pandey with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram through its trademark creative. The post featured the line “Inka sur sabse mila” and was captioned, “Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India’s advertising legends!”

The tribute struck an emotional chord with social media users. “Truly a marketing maestro! We’ve lost a gem,” wrote one user. Another commented, “May his soul rest in peace.” Others called him “the captain behind the captions” and “India’s greatest ad-man,” reflecting the deep admiration Pandey inspired across generations.

Tributes pour in from leaders and peers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes, writing on X, “He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers.”

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called Pandey “a phenomenon in the world of advertising.” He added, “His creative genius redefined storytelling, giving us unforgettable and timeless narratives. To me, he was a friend whose brilliance shone through his authenticity, warmth, and wit. He leaves behind a deep void that will be hard to fill.”

Longtime friend Suhel Seth remembered Pandey as both an artist and a patriot. “India has not just lost a great advertising mind but a true patriot and a fine, fine gentleman. Now the heavens will dance to Mile Sur Mera Tumhara,” Seth wrote on X.

A legacy of creativity and warmth

Pandey joined Ogilvy in the 1980s and rose to become Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India, guiding some of the agency’s most successful campaigns. He received the Padma Shri in 2016 and the LIA Legend Award in 2024, honours that reflected his profound impact on the global advertising landscape.

The first ad he ever wrote, a print campaign for Sunlight Detergent, set him on a path that would transform Indian marketing.

For more than four decades, Piyush Pandey’s work reflected humour, authenticity, and an instinctive understanding of the Indian consumer. His legacy, immortalised in jingles, slogans, and smiles, will continue to inspire generations of creative minds.