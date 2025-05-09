India-Pakistan conflict: Emergency meeting at DRDO office in Odisha today

Amid rising national tensions and a war-like situation, security has been tightened at key defence installations in Odisha’s Chandipur. An emergency meeting has been called to review preparedness and threat assessments at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) facilities in the region.

Eastern Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr. Satyajit Naik has scheduled the meeting for 9 May, Friday at 2pm. The session will focus on evaluating the security framework of two major defence units, the Integrated Test Range (ITR) and the Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), both located in Chandipur.

While the meeting is officially set to be held at the DRDO office, it may also take place within the secure PXE campus, depending on logistical considerations.

Senior security officials, including those from the district police and coastal security forces, are expected to attend. They will present updates on the current security scenario, analyse potential threats, and discuss preparedness strategies to safeguard these high-value installations.

The Balasore SP has also been directed to ensure smooth coordination with DRDO and related agencies, underlining the critical importance of integrated security planning in view of the current threat environment.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held high-level talks late Thursday night with the heads of India’s border guarding forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), in light of recent cross-border hostilities. According to sources, Shah reviewed the situation along the international borders following India’s precision strikes on multiple targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday. In retaliation, Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military sites on Thursday, which was thwarted by Indian armed forces.

The Directors General of the BSF, ITBP, and SSB briefed the Home Minister on the ground situation and the enhanced security measures being implemented. The BSF is responsible for guarding India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, the ITBP monitors the border with China, and the SSB secures the frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan.

Additionally, Shah spoke with the chief of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to review security arrangements at vital infrastructure points, including airports and metro networks. The CISF, which safeguards most of the country’s airports and other key installations, has reportedly increased its alert level following recent developments.

These coordinated actions at both central and regional levels underscore the government's proactive approach to national security amid rising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from Ajay Nath and PTI)