India-Pakistan latest: 'IMF gave them money for this,' say netizens as poster featuring Asim Munir, Aurangzeb Ahmed goes viral

A video featuring a billboard of Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir and Pakistan's Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed went viral on social media. The banner reads: "Dushman ka ghurur aur jahaz hum minto mein giraty hain."

The message on the banner roughly translates to: "Be it the enemy's pride or aircraft, we shoot them down in minutes." Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens were quick to poke some fun at India's western neighbour.

While some raked up the bailout package the country recently received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), others simply took shots at Pakistan for a cheap PR stunt.

What are these Banners in Pakistan for ?? pic.twitter.com/yGdIiyOrUh — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 19, 2025

"IMF gave them money for this propaganda," an Indian user said in jest. "IMF ka pese use ho rahe hai," a second user commented.

"Imagine spending thousands of money to celebrate the Centre of Gravity. Typical Pakistani thing," a third Indian user wrote.

"Centre of gravity? Arma 3 gameplay clips? Navy’s Photoshop skills? Failed air defence? And still, not a peep from the people of Pakistan questioning their Hukumat. No wonder the economy is in tatters. Instead of real padhai, they’re busy with Aakhriat ki padhai. Ese kaise chalega Paijaan?" a user said in jest.

Not just Indians, Pakistanis also had their two cents to share on this PR stunt. While some questioned their Army for the advertisement, others said the money could have been used for better purposes.

"Which army advertises itself like this? This is their job; they take a budget of trillions of rupees every year, which is a war every day. After many years, there was a small pre-planned battle in which two or four planes were shot down, so this is their job. If a doctor performs a successful surgery, should he also put up billboards? If this nation continues to be influenced by these things, it will surely be ruined. May Allah take Pakistan to a safe place," the user said.

"Everything else is fine, but this army chief is always pushing and shoving, this is a publicity stunt (sic)," a second Pakistani user said.

"Why blue boards? Nowadays, the nation gets all the news through the media. It would be better to invest this money in a public benefit project," another user said.

"Banners and boards are not needed to make people famous and rule the hearts of people. These shameless people are destroying the money of this country. They are not ashamed of wasting the money of the poor," yet another Pakistani user commented.