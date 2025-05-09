India-Pakistan tensions: BSF kills 7 terrorists in Samba as infiltration bid linked to Jaish foiled

Amid heightened tensions along the India-Pakistan border, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday thwarted a major infiltration attempt in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. According to initial reports, seven heavily armed terrorists were neutralised while attempting to cross into Indian territory.

The terrorists were affiliated with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, and were likely attempting to exploit the volatile situation along the border to infiltrate into Jammu, according to Indiatoday.in.

The infiltration bid was detected during the early hours, prompting an immediate retaliatory response by the BSF personnel deployed in the region. A brief but intense exchange of fire ensued, after which all the infiltrators were confirmed dead.

The incident comes amid a broader escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, during which Indian forces carried out precision strikes on terror camps across the border.

Security forces remain on high alert across border districts, particularly in Samba, Arnia, RS Pura, and other sensitive sectors prone to infiltration attempts.

Explosions were also heard near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri. In another development, a woman was killed and another was injured in cross-border shelling in the Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

Officials said that a shell hit a vehicle travelling from Razerwani to Baramulla near Mohura. Nargis Begum, wife of Basheer Khan from Razarwani, was killed. Hafeeza, wife of Razeek Ahmad Khan, was injured and taken to GMC Baramulla for treatment.

Moreover, the Pakistani Army also resorted to artillery shelling on civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Akhnoor area. There are no reports of any casualties or injuries so far, news agency ANI reported.

Pakistan's attack came a day after India carried out Operation Sindoor, in which terror camps across 9 locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were eliminated.