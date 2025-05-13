India-Pakistan tensions escalate: Air India, IndiGo cancel flights to these key cities; Check full list here

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, IndiGo and Air India have suspended flights to several cities in northern and western India for May 13. This move comes as a precautionary measure, in light of airspace restrictions and heightened security, following escalatory military actions and terrorist activity near the border.

Flight cancellations and precautions amid rising tensions

Air India has cancelled flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot for May 13. In a statement shared on X, the airline explained,

“In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May. We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated.”

For more… — Air India (@airindia) May 12, 2025

IndiGo had also cancelled all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until 11:59 pm on Saturday. The airline assured passengers of its efforts to stay updated on the situation and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused, saying,

“We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates.”

Security and military measures in the wake of escalations

These flight suspensions follow Pakistan’s missile and drone activity, coupled with a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which prompted the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to temporarily close 32 airports near the border. Although these airports have since been reopened, airlines have decided to proceed cautiously with their operations.

Air India has assured passengers that services will be restored once airports are fully operational, saying,

“Following a notification from aviation authorities on the reopening of airports, Air India is working towards progressively commencing flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot. We appreciate your understanding as our teams work on bringing operations back to normal. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

Meanwhile, military activity along the India-Pakistan border continues, with Indian air defence systems successfully intercepting Pakistani drones in the Samba sector. Army sources confirmed the presence of a small number of drones but assured the public that there was no immediate cause for concern.