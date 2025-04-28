India seals ₹64,000 crore Rafale Marine fighter jet deal with France to boost naval airpower

In a major boost to its naval airpower, India has signed an intergovernmental agreement with France to procure 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets for the Indian Navy, at an estimated cost of ₹64,000 crore. The deal, finalised during a virtual event on April 28, marks a significant step in strengthening India's maritime capabilities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh witnessed the signing, which paves the way for the deployment of the advanced jets aboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The sealing of the mega deal comes weeks after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the procurement.

As per the agreement, the delivery of the jets is slated to begin around five years after the contract's signing. In July 2023, the Defence Ministry had granted initial approval for the acquisition following extensive deliberations and a series of evaluation tests of the Rafale Marine platform.

In addition to the aircraft, the Indian Navy will receive ancillary equipment including weapon systems, spares, and logistical support from Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of the Rafale (Marine) jets.

The procurement package covers 22 single-seater and four twin-seater variants, along with fleet maintenance, personnel training packages, and indigenous manufacturing components under offset obligations.

The Rafale Marine, a carrier-capable version of the combat-proven Rafale, is known for its advanced avionics, precision weapon systems and operational versatility. Its induction is expected to significantly bolster the Indian Navy’s air power at sea.

Deliveries are projected to commence around 2029, with full fleet induction anticipated by 2031. According to sources, these jets will replace the ageing MiG-29K fleet currently operating from INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, ensuring a technological leap for India's carrier-based aviation.