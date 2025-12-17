India summons Bangladesh High Commissioner after threat to Dhaka mission

India summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, M Riaz Hamidullah, in New Delhi on Wednesday to raise concerns about the safety and security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. This comes after a recent threat received by the Indian mission, the details of which the government did not disclose.

The summoning took place a day after a leader threatened to isolate India's North-eastern states, referred to as the Seven Sisters.

The government communicated its apprehensions directly to the Bangladeshi envoy, highlighting the seriousness with which it views the matter. No official information has been provided regarding the specific nature or source of the threat.

On Tuesday, the Bangladesh High Commission observed Victory Day in New Delhi. During the event, High Commissioner Hamidullah commented on the strength of bilateral relations, stating: "Our relationship with India is in our shared interest. We have mutual interdependence... We are fully focused on prosperity, peace, and security in the region," the High Commissioner said.

The recent developments followed the 54th anniversary of India's Vijay Diwas, commemorating the 1971 Liberation War that resulted in Bangladesh's independence. The Indian and Bangladeshi diplomatic missions have maintained regular dialogue and emphasised regional security and collaboration. The events of this week underscore the ongoing importance both governments place on safeguarding their bilateral relationship and diplomatic presence.