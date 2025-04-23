India suspends SAARC visa exemption for Pakistani nationals -- what is the scheme? 

Following the gruesome terrorist attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, the Centre on Wednesday announced significant measures. These measures include the suspension of Pakistani nationals from traveling to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. Additionally, any Pakistani nationals currently in India on such visas are required to leave the country within 48 hours.

Following the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Secretary Vikam Misri stated that the panel was briefed on the attack and its potential "cross-border linkages."

According to the latest information from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), individuals holding Pakistani nationality are not eligible to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. All SVES visas previously issued to Pakistani nationals are now nullified. Pakistani nationals currently residing in India under an SVES visa are required to depart from the country within 48 hours.

What is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme?

During the fourth SAARC Summit held in Islamabad on 29-31 December 1988, the Leaders of South Asia acknowledged the importance of fostering people-to-people connections within the region. As a result, they decided to introduce a special travel document for certain dignitaries that would exempt them from the usual visa and other travel requirements.

The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme was officially launched in 1992. This travel document, known as the SAARC Visa Exemption Sticker, is given to individuals falling under 24 specific categories, such as dignitaries, judges, parliamentarians, senior officials, business persons, journalists, and sports personalities.

Eligible individuals are issued a special visa sticker by their respective home countries, allowing multiple entries into other SAARC nations without the need for separate visas. These stickers are typically valid for one year.​

The scheme is administered by the immigration authorities of each member state, with periodic reviews to ensure its effectiveness and address any challenges.​

Business Visas

According to a document shared by the Centre in 2015, citizens of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries are eligible for a Business Visa to India for a period of up to five years, or for a shorter duration based on specific requirements. However, this does not apply to nationals of Nepal, Bhutan, and Pakistan.

Citizens of Nepal and Bhutan did not require a visa to visit India. In the case of Pakistani nationals, only certain categories were eligible for a multiple-entry Business Visa, limited to a maximum duration of one year and restricted to 10 places within India.

On July 7, 2015, the Government of India issued revised instructions allowing a multiple-entry Business Visa for up to three years for special category Pakistani businessmen with verified financial standing and business credentials. These visas are restricted to 15 designated places in India.

Among SAARC countries, Sri Lankan nationals were eligible for the e-Tourist Visa facility.

Indian nationals, in turn, do not require a visa to travel to Nepal and Bhutan, while all other SAARC member states provide Business Visa facilities to Indian citizens.