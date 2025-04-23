Pahalgam Terror Attack: Attari checkpost closed, Indus Water Treaty suspended, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said Indus Water Treaty will stand suspended and Attari checkpost will be shut for now. This was decided at the CCS meeting in New Delhi, which was chaired Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its first reaction to the Pahalgam Terror Attack, India took a significant action by halting the enforcement of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, stating that it will remain suspended until Pakistan ceases cross-border terror activities. As a result, all technical discussions, sharing of data, and approvals for projects under the World Bank-facilitated agreement have been put on pause.

Advertisement

India also declared the military advisors posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata, effectively expelling them from the country. In a related move, the Government of India has also revoked all visas issued to Pakistani citizens under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) visa exemption scheme.

These decisions mark a significant escalation in diplomatic measures between the two countries after 26 tourists were killed in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley by the Resistance Front on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the recent attack was carried out in response to the successful conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He also confirmed that Pakistani nationals are currently not permitted to travel within India. Misri further emphasized that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and that those who sponsored the act will be held accountable.

Advertisement

Misri said: "Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures- The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."

He added: "The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1st May 2025. Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme. Any SPES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SPES visa has 48 hours to leave India. The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled."

Advertisement

The Indus Waters Treaty

As per defence experts, one of the most decisive actions taken was the indefinite suspension of the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This decision will result in the cessation of water supply from the Indus river and its tributaries - the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Satluj - which are vital sources of water for tens of millions of people in Pakistan.

The treaty, signed in 1960 by both parties, is a longstanding agreement to share the water of the Indus and its tributaries. Despite facing challenges such as wars and fluctuations in bilateral relations, it is regarded as one of the most durable global water-sharing pacts.

Facilitated by the World Bank, previously known as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the treaty allocated the waters of the eastern rivers - the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej - to India, while assigning the western rivers - the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab - to Pakistan.

India issued a notification to Pakistan on August 30, 2024, requesting a reassessment and amendment under Article XII (3) of the treaty. The notification cited three primary reasons, one being the ongoing issue of cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, concerns were raised regarding the changing demographic and the imperative to expedite clean energy initiatives in order to achieve India's emission targets.