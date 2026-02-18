India to add 20,000 GPUs in a week, ramping up AI capacity beyond pre-existing 38,000 base, says Vaishnaw

India is preparing to significantly boost its artificial intelligence capacity, with Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing that 20000 GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) will be added within a week, in addition to the more than 38,000 already integrated into the national AI ecosystem.

Major push to strengthen AI infrastructure

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The planned expansion is part of the government's broader effort to enhance computing power needed for artificial intelligence research, development and large-scale deployment. Officials say the additional GPU capacity will make advanced computing resources more accessible to startups, academic institutions and technology firms.

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), which are essential for training AI models and handling complex datasets, are a key pillar of India's digital growth strategy. Through the IndiaAI Mission, thousands of such chips have already been brought into a shared framework to support innovation at comparatively lower costs.

Focus shifts to innovation and applications

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Vaishnaw indicated that the next stage of India's AI journey will focus more on design-led innovation and research-based applications tailored to domestic needs. Efforts are being directed toward solutions that address India's linguistic diversity, governance challenges and sector-specific requirements.

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He also pointed to rising investor interest in the country's AI ecosystem, with projections suggesting total investments could exceed $200 billion in the coming years. A large portion of this is expected to go into building data centres, strengthening energy infrastructure and supporting deep-tech innovation.

Talent, regulation and digital responsibility

The government is also working to build awareness and develop talent in artificial intelligence through education and training initiatives across both urban and rural regions. These programmes aim to create a skilled workforce capable of supporting India's growing digital economy.

On the regulatory front, Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of balanced frameworks that combine legal oversight with technological safeguards. India is engaging with global partners to develop responsible policies for AI deployment while addressing concerns such as misinformation, deepfakes and online safety.