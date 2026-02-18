India AI Impact Summit enters Guinness World Records as 2.5 lakh students take AI pledge in just 24 hours

What began as a target of 5,000 pledges turned into a record-breaking surge. The IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 has officially entered the Guinness World Records for the highest number of student pledges for responsible AI use within 24 hours.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Pravin Patel announced that a total of 2,50,946 pledges were received during the summit, far exceeding the original goal.

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‘It was the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw credited the initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

"It was the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of which we reached out to schools and colleges for the pledge for responsible use of AI," Vaishnaw said.

He elaborated further during the announcement:

"At the outset, I would like to thank our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for giving us this vision of evolving the youth in the responsible and ethical use of AI. It is his vision that inspired us to reach out to the colleges, speak to the faculty members, speak to the students and request them to take this pledge of using AI as a tool good for society, as a technology which helps us improve our lives and make sure that we use it ethically."

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From outreach to record-breaking response

Vaishnaw said the campaign involved coordinated outreach to schools and colleges across the country.

He then acknowledged the students who participated in the pledge drive.

"A special round of applause for all the 250,000 students who have made it this far. Give a loud cheer to all the students."