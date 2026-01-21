India to withdraw families, dependents of officials posted in Bangladesh: Report

India has reportedly started withdrawing families and dependents of its officials posted in Bangladesh due to increased security concerns linked to the rising activities of extremist groups. This step comes weeks before Bangladesh's parliamentary elections, highlighting worries about the safety of Indian personnel and their relatives.

According to a report in NDTV, Indian diplomatic missions, including the high commission in Dhaka and posts in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet, will continue to operate as usual, according to sources familiar with the matter. A senior official told the news site that due to the security situation the officials have been advised by the high commission to ensure that their dependents return to India.

A non-family posting status is usually assigned for places that are considered unstable or dangerous.

Relations between India and Bangladesh became more tense since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took office in 2024 after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime. Both countries have increased security at their diplomatic missions amid recent protests and ongoing tensions.

Moreover, violence against minorities, especially Hindus, has risen in Bangladesh following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi on 12 December. These events have increased India's concerns about the safety of its citizens and diplomatic staff, leading to calls for stronger security measures.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We continue to see a disturbing pattern of repeated attacks on minorities and their homes and businesses by extremists." India has repeatedly raised the issue of minority attacks in Bangladesh, pointing to what it calls the "troubling tendency" of Bangladeshi authorities to blame such violence on personal rivalries or political reasons. Jaiswal warned that "such disregard only encourages the perpetrators" and adds to fear and insecurity among affected communities.

