India VS South Africa WWC 2025 match highlights: PM Modi congratulates Team India officially in its 'Golden Era'

It was a night that Indian cricket will never forget, a night when years of resilience, heartbreak, and determination culminated in glory. At Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, under a moonlit November sky, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India defeated South Africa in a tense finale to lift their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup.

“It’s only a little past midnight, but this feels like the dawn of a golden era for women’s cricket in India,” read one post from the live broadcast. The crowd’s roar said the rest. The Women in Blue had finally conquered the world.

India’s powerful start: Shafali and Smriti set the tone

Put in to bat after a rain-delayed toss, India’s openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma walked out with composure and intent. Shafali started with a fierce cover drive in the very first over, and Mandhana followed with her trademark off-side elegance.

The pair added 104 runs for the opening wicket, giving India a commanding platform. Mandhana’s fluent 45 off 58 balls not only anchored the innings but also made her India’s highest run-scorer in a single World Cup edition, surpassing Mithali Raj’s record of 409 runs with a tally of 434.

Shafali, meanwhile, was unstoppable — playing one of the finest innings of her young career. Her 87 off 78 balls, laced with clean strikes and fearless footwork, drew waves of applause across Navi Mumbai. Even after cramps forced a brief stoppage, she returned to smash a towering six off Sune Luus.

Middle order shines: Deepti, Richa steady India

After Shafali and Mandhana’s exits, Jemimah Rodrigues (24) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (20) steadied the innings, building partnerships before Deepti Sharma took charge. Known for her calm under pressure, Deepti crafted a crucial 58 off 58 balls, blending patience with power.

Her partnership with Richa Ghosh (34 off 24) lifted India to a formidable 298/7 in 50 overs. Richa’s late flourish — including a brilliant reverse hit and a towering six — kept the scoreboard ticking. India’s innings closed with energy and purpose, setting a daunting 299-run target for South Africa.

South Africa’s chase: Wolvaardt’s brilliance meets Indian discipline

The Proteas began confidently, with Laura Wolvaardt leading from the front. She became only the second cricketer — across men’s and women’s World Cups — to score a century in both the semi-final and final of the same edition, matching Alyssa Healy’s 2022 feat.

Wolvaardt’s elegant 101 off 98 balls kept South Africa alive deep into the chase. But India’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Renuka Singh Thakur’s discipline and Deepti Sharma’s spin, never lost grip.

Deepti broke the partnership with a perfectly tossed delivery to dismiss Sinalo Jafta, while Shafali Verma, returning with the ball, dismissed Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp in quick succession. “What a return this has been for 21-year-old Shafali Verma,” read one update, after her double strike turned the game in India’s favour.

The tense finish: Deepti delivers, India erupt

As Wolvaardt fell to a stunning catch by Amanjot Kaur, South Africa’s hopes began to fade. Deepti Sharma trapped Chloe Tryon LBW and later cleaned up Annerie Dercksen with a pinpoint yorker. The equation tightened: South Africa needed 67 off the last six overs with two wickets in hand.

Renuka Thakur bowled a miserly spell, while Shree Charani and Radha Yadav held their nerve. When Ayabonga Khaka was finally dismissed, India’s victory was sealed. Fireworks erupted across the stadium as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team embraced in tears and triumph.

“India just a wicket away from creating history,” one update read — moments later, history was indeed made.

Reactions pour in

Congratulating the team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X: “A golden day for Indian women’s cricket! The way our daughters have played with grit, skill, and passion will inspire generations. Congratulations to the entire team for winning the World Cup and making the nation proud.”

A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2025

Fans across social media called it “a golden era” for women’s cricket, celebrating the journey from struggle to supremacy.

Score Summary

India – 298/7 (50 overs)

Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58, Smriti Mandhana 45

Ayabonga Khaka 3/58, Nonkululeko Mlaba 1/47

South Africa – 275 all out (49.1 overs)

Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35

Deepti Sharma 3/52, Shafali Verma 2/34, Renuka Thakur 1/25

India won by 23 runs to lift their first ICC Women’s World Cup title.