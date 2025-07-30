'India waging a solitary battle...': Brahma Chellaney on what the Op Sindoor debate in Parliament didn't highlight

Strategic affairs analyst Dr Brahma Chellaney on Tuesday said that the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament fails to highlight one grim reality. Chellaney noted that Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar mentioned that only 3 out of 193 nations supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

He further questioned how many countries supported India's military action or acknowledged state-sponsored cross-border terrorism by Pakistan.

"In a sharply partisan debate in Parliament, India’s foreign minister stated that just three of the world’s 193 countries supported Pakistan during India’s May 7–10 Operation Sindoor. But how many nations backed India’s military action or acknowledged the root cause of the conflict — Pakistan's persistent cross-border terrorism? The answer would highlight a sobering reality: India is effectively waging a solitary battle against transborder terrorism," the analyst wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

What exactly did Jaishankar say?

In his statement in the Lok Sabha, Jaishankar said that India received massive global backing post Operation Sindoor and highlighted how effective Indian diplomacy was at the time.

He said: "The result of that diplomacy was that out of the 190 nations of UN, only three, besides Pakistan, opposed Operation Sindoor. Overwhelmingly, there was recognition that terror was unacceptable and the country which has been attacked has the right to defend itself, and India was doing exactly that."

Furthermore, he reiterated that India's red lines were crossed with the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding a firm and visible response.

Apart from Operation Sindoor, India took several measures against Pakistan, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

The Defence, Naval, and Air advisors of the Pakistani High Commission were declared persona non grata, bringing down the overall strength of the High Commission to 30 from the original 55. Pakistani nationals who were travelling under the SAARC visa exemption scheme have also been deported.