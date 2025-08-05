India won’t differentiate between govt sponsoring terrorism and masterminds of terrorism: NDA resolution

The NDA that had its parliamentary meeting today said in its approach to the challenges of terrorism, India will give a befitting reply to any terrorist attacks, not tolerate nuclear blackmail, and not differentiate between the state sponsoring terrorism and terrorist masterminds.

“First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge. Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail. Thirdly, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism,” stated the NDA resolution on Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

It said that the US designating The Resistance Front (TRF), responsible for the Pahalgam attack as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) as well as BRICS’ Joint Declaration condemning Pahalgam attack “reflect a win for India’s diplomatic stance against terrorism inflicted on its soil by Pakistan”.

The initiation of the non-escalatory, precise and targeted Operation Sindoor on terrorist training camps resonated with India’s commitment to peace, zero-tolerance towards terrorism, it said.

“After the NDA Government assumed office in 2014, this has been the norm. The people of India have not forgotten how, prior to 2014, terror infrastructure was spread extensively across India. Bomb blasts across our big cities, be it Patna, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and even Delhi, were common. This change has been greatly appreciated by the people of India,” it said.